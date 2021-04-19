17:24 | 29.12.2021

Texas Original Compassionate Cultivation Opens Newest Pick-Up Location in Wichita Falls

Texas Original Compassionate Cultivation (TXOG), Texas’ leading medical cannabis provider, announced the opening of its newest prescription pick-up location for patients in Wichita Falls, Texas. The latest pick-up site marks the company’s tenth location in Texas. Following the opening of two additional pick-up sites in Dallas and Addison and after increasing its delivery frequency to all regions in Texas, TXOG’s newest pick-up location will operate every other Monday in Wichita Falls. TXOG’s network of pick-up locations throughout the state enable the company to bring prescriptions closer to patients as frequently as on a weekly basis. The company also operates sites in Plano, Fort Worth, Houston, San Antonio and Austin. “We are the only provider establishing a network of deliveries and pick-up locations—in addition to our Austin dispensary—that services the entire state from border to border,” said Aaron Trahan, head of customer operations for TXOG. “It’s critical for the state’s medical cannabis providers to meet patients where they are. Through our robust network of pick-up locations and our expanding fleet of delivery drivers, we’re committed to bringing our high-quality products as close to our patients as possible.” The Wichita Falls facility will operate every other Monday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. TXOG’s other pick-up locations are open at the following times: North Austin: Mondays from 8:30 a.m. to noon South Houston: Tuesdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. San Antonio: Tuesdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Plano: Wednesdays from noon to 3 p.m. Dallas: Thursdays from noon to 3 p.m. Fort Worth: Thursdays from noon to 3 p.m. Spring: Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Addison: Fridays from noon to 3 p.m. Katy: Fridays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. TXOG’s gummies, tincture and lozenge products are also available for statewide delivery at www.texasoriginal.com and for pick up at the company’s dispensary in Austin, Texas. To learn whether you or a loved one qualifies for medical cannabis, visit www.texasoriginal.com/patients.

About Texas Original Compassionate Cultivation

Texas Original Compassionate Cultivation (TXOG) is the leading licensed medical marijuana producer in Texas, working alongside physicians to provide the highest quality cannabis medicine to patients and families seeking relief across the state. As fellow Texans, we are dedicated to representing the integrity of this great state with our commitment to quality, consistency and purity in every product we produce. We remain committed to advancing safe, legal access to this powerful medicine. TXOG is headquartered in Austin, with delivery throughout the entire state. For more information, visit www.texasoriginal.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211229005306/en/