|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
17:24 | 29.12.2021
Texas Original Compassionate Cultivation Opens Newest Pick-Up Location in Wichita Falls
Texas Original Compassionate Cultivation (TXOG), Texas’ leading medical cannabis provider, announced the opening of its newest prescription pick-up location for patients in Wichita Falls, Texas. The latest pick-up site marks the company’s tenth location in Texas.
Following the opening of two additional pick-up sites in Dallas and Addison and after increasing its delivery frequency to all regions in Texas, TXOG’s newest pick-up location will operate every other Monday in Wichita Falls. TXOG’s network of pick-up locations throughout the state enable the company to bring prescriptions closer to patients as frequently as on a weekly basis. The company also operates sites in Plano, Fort Worth, Houston, San Antonio and Austin.
“We are the only provider establishing a network of deliveries and pick-up locations—in addition to our Austin dispensary—that services the entire state from border to border,” said Aaron Trahan, head of customer operations for TXOG. “It’s critical for the state’s medical cannabis providers to meet patients where they are. Through our robust network of pick-up locations and our expanding fleet of delivery drivers, we’re committed to bringing our high-quality products as close to our patients as possible.”
The Wichita Falls facility will operate every other Monday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. TXOG’s other pick-up locations are open at the following times:
North Austin: Mondays from 8:30 a.m. to noon
South Houston: Tuesdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
San Antonio: Tuesdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Plano: Wednesdays from noon to 3 p.m.
Dallas: Thursdays from noon to 3 p.m.
Fort Worth: Thursdays from noon to 3 p.m.
Spring: Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Addison: Fridays from noon to 3 p.m.
Katy: Fridays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
TXOG’s gummies, tincture and lozenge products are also available for statewide delivery at www.texasoriginal.com and for pick up at the company’s dispensary in Austin, Texas. To learn whether you or a loved one qualifies for medical cannabis, visit www.texasoriginal.com/patients.
|Partner
|Nutzung
|Quellen & Copyright
|ARIVA.DE AG
|Goldinvest.de
|AGB
|Werbung
|Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
|Deutsche Börse AG
|iwr.de
|Impressum
|© 1998-2021 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
|eResearch
|MIDAS Research
|Datenschutz
|Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
|finanznachrichten.de
|Performaxx
|Disclaimer