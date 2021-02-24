|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
19:06 | 24.02.2021
Textron Declares Quarterly Dividend
The Board of Directors of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) today declared a quarterly dividend of $0.02 per share on the company’s Common Stock.
All dividends will be paid on April 1, 2021 to holders of record at the close of business on March 12, 2021.
