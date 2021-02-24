ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
19:06 | 24.02.2021
Textron Declares Quarterly Dividend

The Board of Directors of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) today declared a quarterly dividend of $0.02 per share on the company’s Common Stock.

All dividends will be paid on April 1, 2021 to holders of record at the close of business on March 12, 2021.
About Textron Inc.
Textron Inc. is a multi-industry company that leverages its global network of aircraft, defense, industrial and finance businesses to provide customers with innovative solutions and services. Textron is known around the world for its powerful brands such as Bell, Cessna, Beechcraft, Hawker, Jacobsen, Kautex, Lycoming, E-Z-GO, Arctic Cat, Textron Systems, and TRU Simulation + Training. For more information visit: www.textron.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210224005884/en/

NEWSLETTER

Abonnieren Sie jetzt unsere
Financial.de-Newsletter:
- Daily
- Weekly

WIRTSCHAFTSNACHRICHTEN

18:50 Uhr | 24.02.2021
Merkel pocht für ...

18:49 Uhr | 24.02.2021
ROUNDUP 2/Die Ruhe vor dem Sturm: ...

18:48 Uhr | 24.02.2021
Aktien Osteuropa Schluss: ...

18:44 Uhr | 24.02.2021
Kreise: Goldman Sachs verkauft ...

18:42 Uhr | 24.02.2021
ROUNDUP/Aktien Europa Schluss: Auf ...

Kursverzögerung mind. +15 min

 

 

 
Partner Nutzung Quellen & Copyright
ARIVA.DE AG Goldinvest.de AGB Werbung Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
Deutsche Börse AG iwr.de Impressum © 1998-2021 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
eResearch MIDAS Research Datenschutz Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
finanznachrichten.de Performaxx Disclaimer