19:06 | 24.02.2021



Textron Declares Quarterly Dividend



The Board of Directors of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) today declared a quarterly dividend of $0.02 per share on the company’s Common Stock.

All dividends will be paid on April 1, 2021 to holders of record at the close of business on March 12, 2021.

