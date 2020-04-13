18:30 | 13.04.2020

Textron to Hold Annual Shareholders Meeting Virtually

Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT) will hold its 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders virtually to comply with restrictions on in-person gatherings in effect in Rhode Island due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, as well as to support the health and well-being of shareholders and company personnel. As previously announced, the Annual Meeting will be held on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at 11 a.m. Eastern Time. Shareholders will not be able to attend the Annual Meeting in person. As described in the proxy materials for the Annual Meeting previously distributed, shareholders as of the close of business on March 2, 2020, the record date, are entitled to participate in and vote at the meeting. To be admitted to the meeting at http://www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/TXT2020, a shareholder must enter the 16-digit control number found on the proxy card, voting instruction form, notice of internet availability of proxy materials or email, as applicable, previously sent or made available to shareholders. Online access to the audio webcast will open 15 minutes prior to the start of the meeting. The meeting’s virtual attendance format will provide shareholders the ability to participate and submit questions during the meeting. Shareholders may vote in advance of the meeting at www.proxyvote.com and may vote during the meeting by following the instructions available on the meeting website. Whether or not they plan to attend the meeting, we urge all shareholders to vote in advance of the meeting by using one of the methods described in the proxy materials. The proxy card or voting instruction form included with the previously distributed proxy materials (or notice of internet availability) will not be reissued and may continue to be used to vote your shares in connection with the meeting. For additional information regarding how shareholders may attend, participate in and/or vote at the virtual meeting, please refer to the Company’s supplemental proxy materials filed today with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Textron Inc.

Textron Inc. is a multi-industry company that leverages its global network of aircraft, defense, industrial and finance businesses to provide customers with innovative solutions and services. Textron is known around the world for its powerful brands such as Bell, Cessna, Beechcraft, Hawker, Jacobsen, Kautex, Lycoming, E-Z-GO, Arctic Cat, Textron Systems, and TRU Simulation + Training. For more information visit: www.textron.com.

