Textron to Release Fourth Quarter Results on January 27, 2022 

Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT) will release its fourth quarter 2021 financial results on Thursday morning, January 27, 2022. Textron’s 2021 fiscal year ends on January 1, 2022.

Textron will also host a conference call at 8:00 a.m. (Eastern) to discuss the results and the company’s outlook. The call will be available via webcast at www.textron.com or by direct dial at (844) 867-6169 in the U.S. or (409) 207-6955 outside of the U.S.; Access Code: 6069432.

In addition, the call will be recorded and available for playback beginning at 11:00 a.m. (Eastern) on Thursday, January 27, 2022 by dialing (402) 970-0847; Access Code: 9339579.
About Textron Inc.
Textron Inc. is a multi-industry company that leverages its global network of aircraft, defense, industrial and finance businesses to provide customers with innovative solutions and services. Textron is known around the world for its powerful brands such as Bell, Cessna, Beechcraft, Hawker, Jacobsen, Kautex, Lycoming, E-Z-GO, Arctic Cat, and Textron Systems. For more information visit: www.textron.com.
