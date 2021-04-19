|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
21:00 | 29.12.2021
Textron to Release Fourth Quarter Results on January 27, 2022
Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT) will release its fourth quarter 2021 financial results on Thursday morning, January 27, 2022. Textron’s 2021 fiscal year ends on January 1, 2022.
Textron will also host a conference call at 8:00 a.m. (Eastern) to discuss the results and the company’s outlook. The call will be available via webcast at www.textron.com or by direct dial at (844) 867-6169 in the U.S. or (409) 207-6955 outside of the U.S.; Access Code: 6069432.
In addition, the call will be recorded and available for playback beginning at 11:00 a.m. (Eastern) on Thursday, January 27, 2022 by dialing (402) 970-0847; Access Code: 9339579.
|Partner
|Nutzung
|Quellen & Copyright
|ARIVA.DE AG
|Goldinvest.de
|AGB
|Werbung
|Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
|Deutsche Börse AG
|iwr.de
|Impressum
|© 1998-2021 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
|eResearch
|MIDAS Research
|Datenschutz
|Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
|finanznachrichten.de
|Performaxx
|Disclaimer