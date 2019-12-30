22:17 | 30.12.2019



Textron to Release Fourth Quarter Results on January 29, 2020



Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT) will release its fourth quarter 2019 financial results on Wednesday morning, January 29, 2020. Textron’s 2019 fiscal year ends on January 4, 2020.

Textron will also host a conference call at 8:00 a.m. (Eastern) to discuss the results and the company’s outlook. The call will be available via webcast at www.textron.com or by direct dial at (844) 721-7241 in the U.S. or (409) 207-6955 outside of the U.S.; Access Code: 4252363.

In addition, the call will be recorded and available for playback beginning at 10:30 a.m. (Eastern) on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 by dialing (402) 970-0847; Access Code: 2549478.

About Textron Inc.

Textron Inc. is a multi-industry company that leverages its global network of aircraft, defense, industrial and finance businesses to provide customers with innovative solutions and services. Textron is known around the world for its powerful brands such as Bell, Cessna, Beechcraft, Hawker, Jacobsen, Kautex, Lycoming, E-Z-GO, Arctic Cat, Textron Systems, and TRU Simulation + Training. For more information visit: www.textron.com.

