17:12 | 03.02.2020

The Beljanski Foundation Announces First Research Publication on Pao Periera Extract for Prostate Inflammation & BPH

This new study by The Beljanski Foundation on reducing BPH with the Pao pereira extract is published in the high-profile journal Scientific Reports on Nature.com1. It is on prostate inflammation and is the latest in a series demonstrating the effectiveness of the Pao pereira extract against the full spectrum of prostate health problems: chronic inflammation, cancer, and late stage disease. Remarkable potential for a single plant extract! Chronic inflammation of the prostate, a condition known as Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia or BPH, is a common problem especially among older men. Those suffering with BPH are all too familiar with the urinary symptoms and quality of life issues it causes. BPH is not a cancer, but rather an inflammation of the prostate that, when chronic, increases the risk of prostate cancer. The inflammation leads to proliferation of prostate cells, increase in the size of the gland, and onset of urinary symptoms. The majority of men in their 60s and 70s and many who are younger experience BPH and are seeking an anti-inflammatory that works for the prostate without causing negative side effects. This new paper shows that Pao pereira is extremely effective for reversing prostate enlargement associated with BPH. The extract inhibits the enzymes that change testosterone into its more aggressive form, the one that triggers BPH. Pao pereira can restore androgen balance in older men. And Pao pereira works just as well as Finasteride, a drug commonly prescribed for BPH, but unlike Finasteride, Pao pereira does not induce negative side effects.

This research was made possible thanks to the financial support of The Beljanski Foundation, a New York based 501 (c)(3) non-profit dedicated to funding research for a natural approach to fight cancer and other chronic diseases. For more information please visit www.beljanski.org/engl/prostate-cancer-research.1 Liu, J., Fang, T., Li, M. et al. Pao Pereira Extract Attenuates Testosterone-Induced Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia in Rats by inhibiting 5α-Reductase. Sci Rep 9, 19703 (2019). https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-019-56145-z

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200203005116/en/