13:00 | 27.10.2020

The Biggest Names In Gold And Silver Are Converging On Australia

FN Media Group Presents GlobalInvestmentDaily.com Market CommentaryLONDON, Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — The biggest banks in the world are eyeing gold prices of around $3,000 in just over a year. Former Citigroup billionaire Thomas Kaplan predicts $5,000 gold [https://www.bloomberg.com/news/videos/2019-05-29/david-rubenstein-show-tom-kaplan-is-gold-headed-to-5000-an-ounce-video]. And even without those predictions, the gold rush is on. Miners are stampeding this single gold rush territory that’s already produced over 40 million ounces of gold. And still has an estimated 68 million+ ounces [https://secureservercdn.net/45.40.144.60/1hy.bea.myftpupload.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/SNL_Corp_Presentation-Oct-2020.pdf] in the ground, ripe for the taking. Mentioned in today’s commentary includes: Barrick Gold Corporation , Franco-Nevada Corporation , Royal Gold, Inc. , Eldorado Gold Corporation , Seabridge Gold Inc. .Three miners have already descended on the territory, and their success has by now reduced the upside. But the fourth miner in the stampede has seen its shares surge 600%, perhaps because it’s surrounded by major success stories, and there’s a ton of potential upside left as it gets ready to drill in the world’s No. 1 gold venue. The 2020 gold rush scramble is going down in New South Wales (NSW) in southeast Australia, where the past-producing numbers are mouthwatering, and the untapped potential is even more so. And the company that’s surged 600% is Sentinel Resources Corp. [https://finance.yahoo.com/quote/SNL.CN/?p=SNL.CN] (SNL [https://finance.yahoo.com/quote/SNL.CN/?p=SNL.CN].CN,SNLRF [https://finance.yahoo.com/quote/SNLRF/?p=SNLRF].PK) on a new Canadian-based explorer that’s been hot on the acquisition trail, with one of the biggest names in junior mining behind it.Here are 5 reasons to watch what’s happening in New South Wales#1 68 Million+ In Untapped GoldThe first gold was found in New South Wales in 1823, and the first gold rush started in earnest in 1851. Those explorers had pickaxes and shovels. Since then, NSW has produced 40 million ounces of gold. Today’s explorers have advanced technology on their side. And the potential is for nearly double 40 million ounces of gold because it’s still wildly underexplored. This is exactly where Sentinel has parked itself–in the heart of gold rush territory. Sentinel’s geography is as stunning as one would expect in this gold-rush region. The brilliant geography alone doesn’t even tell half the story here: Almost 200 historical gold mines are spread across Sentinel’s 8 gold projects. Sentinel also has 7 silver exploration projects [https://secureservercdn.net/45.40.144.60/1hy.bea.myftpupload.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/SNL_Corp_Presentation-Oct-2020.pdf%20-] in the same area, covering 38,600 hectares. And once again, it’s spread across past-producing territory with at least 23 historic silver and 3 historic gold mines and exploration prospects. The Broken Hill Mine, which has produced 60 million ounces [https://artsandculture.google.com/exhibit/broken-hill-one-of-the-world-s-largest-lead-zinc-silver-deposits/XQKCjsU3esTMIg] of silver, is right next door to Sentinel’s assets. #2 Surrounded by High-Grade GoldEveryone’s congregating in New South Wales, and the news flow has never been more exciting. The number of gold deposits in the area is astounding. And Sentinel (SNL [https://finance.yahoo.com/quote/SNL.CN/?p=SNL.CN].CN,SNLRF [https://finance.yahoo.com/quote/SNLRF/?p=SNLRF].PK) is right in the middle of it all. Sentinel’s Peel-Manning fault system project alone could be sitting on more than a million ounces of gold. That’s gold with a retail value of nearly $2 billion at current gold prices of $1,915 per ounce.#3 One of the Biggest Names on the Junior Mining SceneThere’s one name that helps de-risk this all: Dr. Chris Wilson, a high-success-rate explorer with as much experience in precious metals mining as it’s possible to have. Dr. Wilson is a name connected with almost every major gold-mining success story you’ve heard in the past three decades–and particularly on the junior mining scene. He’s viewed by some as the go-to expert for area selection, prospect generation and target generation, and his track record in large resource drilling is unparalleled. And he’s joined by another high-profile advisor to Sentinel–Karl Kottmeier, a force of nature on the TSX who’s previously raised and managed over $200 million in equity capital for resource-based ventures, including Rockgate Capital Corp. and American Lithium.#4 The Gold Boost of the CenturyThis is the perfect moment for gold. An unprecedented pandemic-induced economic meltdown, a weakening dollar [https://safehaven.com/investing/forex/The-US-Dollar-Continues-To-Slip.html]and the cobra effect of massive government stimulus [https://safehaven.com/investing/stocks/The-Unintended-Consequences-Of-A-COVID-Stimulus.html] has sent financial markets into a tailspin. The fear index [https://tradinggods.net/trading-gods-blog/vix-daily-update-fear-index-flat-lines-stocks-recover-2/] is at an all-time high. That’s why gold prices and mining stocks have gained 25%-35% in the ongoing maelstrom…Bank of America Merrill Lynch says it expects gold to hit $3,000 by early 2022 [https://citywire.co.uk/wealth-manager/news/bank-of-america-targets-3000-or-oz-as-gold-shatters-price-record/a1387779]. Billionaire Thomas Kaplan, founder of New York-based asset management firm Electrum Group, believes that $5,000 is in the crosshairs [https://www.bloomberg.com/news/videos/2019-05-29/david-rubenstein-show-tom-kaplan-is-gold-headed-to-5000-an-ounce-video].Indeed, the current gold setup looks very much like the one of the 1970s that triggered the biggest gold rally in history.And junior miners could now be ready to outperform the market. Even short-sellers [https://seekingalpha.com/article/4377970-junior-gold-miners-outperform] seem to be withdrawing. Sentinel (SNL [https://finance.yahoo.com/quote/SNL.CN/?p=SNL.CN].CN,SNLRF [https://finance.yahoo.com/quote/SNLRF/?p=SNLRF].PK), sitting on so much prime gold acreage in the middle of a gold rush, could be well positioned to gain the most. #5 Wildly Undervalued in the Middle of a Gold RushSavvy investors can get discount gold when they buy gold that’s still in the ground in the form of an investment in a company that is sitting on potential gold worth multiple times its market cap. That discount grows even bigger when the price of gold soars. Sentinel has purchased over 60 historic gold mines–all at once. They’ve packaged it all together in 8 major projects covering nearly 95,000 hectares. It’s an unfathomable amount of acreage. These 8 projects could be sitting on billions of dollars in gold. A thousand multiples above their market cap. Right now, Sentinel (SNL [https://finance.yahoo.com/quote/SNL.CN/?p=SNL.CN].CN,SNLRF [https://finance.yahoo.com/quote/SNLRF/?p=SNLRF].PK) is identifying targets with new imaging technology and one of the biggest names in precious metals exploration. Gold Majors Should Not Be IgnoredBarrick Gold (GOLD), the world’s second largest gold company, received a huge bump this year when legendary investor Warren Buffett broke with his long-held negative stance on when his Berkshire Hathaway disclosed a massive stake in the company at a time when gold is soaring. Berkshire Hathaway bought more than $560 million in Barrick Gold shares. Buffett has always called gold useless for the most part. But with COVID-19 ravaging the economy, even if the dollar makes a few temporary comebacks, gold is on track for a 90% increase in a very short time frame. And Barrick is one of the biggest winners. Franco-Nevada Corporation (FNV) isn’t a miner per se, but its livelihood is gold royalties and streaming, and holds interests in platinum group metals and other assets. In other words, FNV finances the mines of other companies, in return for an easy share of the profits.Strong demand for gold and an excellent portfolio has sent FNV soaring this year. The company’s share price has risen 40% since March, thanks to strong earnings and the most exciting precious metals market in decades.. And that’s part of a historical trend–since its IPO ten years ago, FNV has performed beautifully, offering 400% returns to investors without counting dividends.Another stream-and-royalty gold firm, Royal Gold Inc is making waves in the market. Over the past five years, Royal Gold has seen its share price soar by an impressive 233%. And it’s showing no signs of slowing.Momentum is building behind Royal Gold, thanks to its strong short-term stock activity and rising gold prices. It’s being pegged as a new stock to pick us a hedge against worsening trade conditions brought on by the COVID-19 crisis. Eldorado Gold (EGO) is another Canadian giant that has had a stellar year. Despite the global COVID-19 pandemic and the extensive measures it’s taken to protect its workers, Eldorado still managed to pull down over $43 million in the second quarter alone. All while maintaining a healthy cash flow of $63.4-million in Q2 2020, increasing significantly from $4.8-million in Q2 2019 and $7.2-million in Q1 2020 as a result of higher sales volume and a higher gold price.”Our outstanding operational performance during the quarter positions us to continue to generate significant value for our stakeholders. Even while managing COVID-19, we achieved strong quarterly production while seeing lower all-in sustaining costs,” said George Burns, President and CEO.Seabridge Gold Inc (SA) is an ambitious young company taking the industry by storm. 