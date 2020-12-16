|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
21:13 | 16.12.2020
The Broe Group and OmniTRAX Commit One Million Meals to America’s Food Banks
The Broe Group and its rail affiliate OmniTRAX, Inc. have pledged one million meals to community food banks throughout their U.S. operating region. As America faces unprecedented food insecurity, the Colorado companies are leading a multi-state commitment to help relieve the growing strain on local food banks.
“No one should go hungry, yet our nation’s food banks fight each day to meet the increasing community demand for food,” said The Broe Group’s Kiki Broe. “The communities we serve are home to our teammates, neighbors and partners, and we are committed to helping the local food banks serve this unprecedented need. We encourage everyone to help these vital community partners in any way they can.”
Food bank recipients span from Colorado to California, Georgia, Indiana, Ohio, New Jersey and West Virginia. Community meal pledges are further supported by local employee volunteer service from OmniTRAX rail affiliates Great Western Railway, Georgia Woodlands Railroad, Northern Ohio and Western, Savannah Industrial Transportation, Stockton Terminal and Eastern Railroad, Brownsville & Rio Grande International Railway and Winchester and Western Railway.
“As communities across America face economic and public health challenges from the pandemic, food insecurity has become a serious problem,” said OmniTRAX COO Gord Anutooshkin. “By contributing our time and resources, we can help support the unprecedented need and combat food insecurity at the local level.”
