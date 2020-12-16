21:13 | 16.12.2020

The Broe Group and OmniTRAX Commit One Million Meals to America’s Food Banks

The Broe Group and its rail affiliate OmniTRAX, Inc. have pledged one million meals to community food banks throughout their U.S. operating region. As America faces unprecedented food insecurity, the Colorado companies are leading a multi-state commitment to help relieve the growing strain on local food banks. “No one should go hungry, yet our nation’s food banks fight each day to meet the increasing community demand for food,” said The Broe Group’s Kiki Broe. “The communities we serve are home to our teammates, neighbors and partners, and we are committed to helping the local food banks serve this unprecedented need. We encourage everyone to help these vital community partners in any way they can.” Food bank recipients span from Colorado to California, Georgia, Indiana, Ohio, New Jersey and West Virginia. Community meal pledges are further supported by local employee volunteer service from OmniTRAX rail affiliates Great Western Railway, Georgia Woodlands Railroad, Northern Ohio and Western, Savannah Industrial Transportation, Stockton Terminal and Eastern Railroad, Brownsville & Rio Grande International Railway and Winchester and Western Railway. “As communities across America face economic and public health challenges from the pandemic, food insecurity has become a serious problem,” said OmniTRAX COO Gord Anutooshkin. “By contributing our time and resources, we can help support the unprecedented need and combat food insecurity at the local level.”

About The Broe Group

Based in Denver, The Broe Group and its affiliates form a privately-owned, multi-billion-dollar real estate, transportation, energy and investment organization with assets owned and managed across North America. Together, Broe managed companies employ more than 1,000 people and support employment of thousands of others through operations such as its Great Western Industrial Park in Northern Colorado. Its transportation affiliate, OmniTRAX, Inc., is one of North America’s fastest growing railroad and transportation management companies specializing in: management services, railroad and port services, intermodal solutions and industrial switching operations. Its energy affiliates include Great Western Petroleum, LLC, the largest private operator in the third most prolific U.S. basin. Broe Real Estate Group acquires, develops and manages office and industrial properties, medical office buildings and multi-family communities across the country, including premier assets in many of the most desirable markets. The Broe Group also has multiple investment affiliates, including Three Leaf Ventures, which is focused on innovative healthcare technology start-ups. For more information, visit broe.com.

About OmniTRAX, Inc.

As one of North America’s fastest growing railroad and transportation management companies, OmniTRAX’s core capabilities range from providing transportation and supply chain management services to railroad and port companies, to providing intermodal and industrial switching operations to railroads, ports and a diverse group of industrial companies. Through its affiliation with The Broe Group and its portfolio of managed companies, OmniTRAX also has the unique capability of offering specialized industrial development and real estate solutions, both on and off the rail network managed by OmniTRAX. More information is available at omnitrax.com.

