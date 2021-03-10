|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
15:00 | 10.03.2021
The Change Company Launches Initiative to Expand Homeownership in Low to Moderate Income Communities
The Change Company, America’s Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI), announced today the launch of its newest initiative to expand homeownership in low- to moderate- income (LMI) communities based on the research recently published by Prosperity NOW entitled “Expanding Homeownership in Low- to Moderate- Income Communities.” The Change Company’s initiative pledges $1 billion of fair and responsible new lending in LMI communities to expand homeownership. The Change Company has published the Prosperity NOW study on the Insights section of its website at www.changellc.com/insights/.
Rev. Everett Bell, Jr., Chair of The Change Company’s Community Advisory Board, said, “This important research by Prosperity NOW helps to identify best practices for growing homeownership and helps to uncover systemic issues impeding home lending in low- to moderate- income communities. The Community Advisory Board of The Change Company is proud to have sponsored this research and we thank Rev. Dr. Charles Dorsey for leading this effort on our behalf. Based upon the advice and recommendations of our Community Advisory Board, The Change Company has pledged to deploy $1 billion in new lending to grow homeownership in LMI communities.”
The Change Company raised over $80 million from a coalition of 18 socially responsible banks as part of the LMI Homeownership Initiative. The Change Company also separately announced initiatives pledging $2 billion of additional lending to increase homeownership for Black and Latino Americans. The Black Homeownership Initiative was launched in partnership with Netflix. The Change Company will originate loans to homeowners through its proprietary digital platform and by empowering its 600-plus origination partners.
“We are proud of the thought leaders we have on our Community Advisory Board and are honored to have the benefit of their advocacy on behalf of the underbanked Americans they represent. Their work with Prosperity NOW to develop best practice approaches to meet the needs of our LMI communities has enabled The Change Company to confidently and prudently grow our lending where it is needed most,” Steven Sugarman, Founder of The Change Company, said. “We are excited to see the LMI Homeownership Initiative change lives and transform communities.”
For more information: http://www.ChangeLLC.com/
For more information: https://ProsperityNOW.org/
