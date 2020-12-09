18:30 | 09.12.2020

The Daily’s Foundation Partners with Nemours Children’s Health System to Dedicate The Daily’s Foundation Pavilion

The Daily’s Foundation celebrated the dedication of The Daily’s Foundation Pavilion at Nemours Children’s Specialty Care, Jacksonville. This transformational gift of $5 million is the largest to the Nemours Children’s Health System in Jacksonville, and will provide funding to help the Nemours Children’s Health System achieve its vision to create the healthiest future generations of children nationally and internationally. This gift will support the enhancement of facilities in Jacksonville as well as fuel innovations to improve care across the health system, with a special focus on the Nemours Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders (NCCBD).

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201209005839/en/

The NCCBD in Jacksonville is part of one of only two pediatric National Cancer Institute Community Oncology Research Programs (NCORPs) in the country with recognized excellence in clinical research, clinical care and quality. Nemours’ NCORP is a multi-site collaboration serving children at its three campus locations including Jacksonville, Orlando and Wilmington, Delaware. Along with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, and Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry, doctors, patients, donors and friends came together to recognize the expansion of the partnership and the dedication of the Pavilion. “Daily’s primary community focus has always been the health and well-being of children and families,” said Aubrey Edge, President & CEO of Daily’s. “With this partnership, we are taking that commitment to a new level that Nemours Children’s Health System is uniquely qualified to fulfill. As our relationship with Dr. Larry Moss and the Nemours organization has grown, so has our desire to support their incredible work for children’s healthcare. In 2019 we hosted our inaugural concert at Daily’s Place to benefit Nemours, and we were overwhelmed by the turnout and support of this community. Today is an exciting day for children in our city as we work together to support and heal families.” The dedication also marked the expansion of the Daily’s-Nemours community partnership, through which Daily’s store locations will provide increased awareness and support for the work of Nemours, which is also headquartered in Jacksonville. “Nemours story is Jacksonville’s story because this is where it all began,” said R. Lawrence Moss, MD, President and CEO of Nemours Children’s Health System. “Today, more than 80 years later, Nemours Children’s Health System is the only national health system in the United States dedicated solely to the health of children. With the support of partners like Aubrey Edge and Daily’s, we are committed to redefining the health of children. Together we will transform the experience of care for children and families in Jacksonville, as well as our city’s skyline with the unveiling of the Daily’s pavilion. We are deeply grateful for this hometown partnership of our two organizations.” The Daily’s Foundation charity golf tournament and banquet in November raised funds for Nemours Children’s Health System and the Tim Tebow Foundation, which received $350,000 and $105,000 of the proceeds, respectively. The partnership also exemplifies the Force For Good program that Daily’s strategic partner, Shell, is leading across the nation. Shell stations, like Daily’s, are committed to being a “force for good” in their local communities and give back to help drive positive change.

About Daily’s

Daily’s is a privately held, Jacksonville, FL based, convenience store chain featuring deluxe offerings, premium wine collections, and gluten-free snacks. Our goal is to give our customers a NICER convenience store experience. Daily’s Dash is our deli cafe featuring freshly carved, all-natural deli meats and cheeses. Daily’s Dash serves breakfast, lunch, and dinner featuring specialty and made-to-order sandwiches, soups, salads, desserts, soft-serve ice cream, smoothies, and specialty coffee drinks. All Daily’s sell high-quality Shell gasoline and are open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week for our customers’ convenience. Learn more about Daily’s at http://www.dailys.com/.

The Daily’s Foundation and the Community

The Daily’s Foundation supports many charities, contributing over $5,000,000 over the past 10 years to St. Vincent’s Mobile Health Outreach Ministry, Nemours Children Hospital, K9’s for Warriors, among others. Daily’s Place is Jacksonville’s premier downtown venue for music and entertainment.

About Nemours Children’s Health SystemNemours is an internationally recognized children’s health system that owns and operates the two free-standing children’s hospitals: the Nemours/Alfred I. duPont Hospital for Children in Wilmington, Del., and Nemours Children’s Hospital in Orlando, Fla., along with outpatient facilities in five states, delivering pediatric primary, specialty and urgent care. Nemours also powers the world’s most-visited website for information on the health of children and teens, KidsHealth.org, and offers on-demand, online video patient visits through Nemours CareConnect. Nemours ReadingBrightstart.org is a program dedicated to preventing reading failure in young children, grounded in Nemours’ understanding that child health and learning are inextricably linked, and that reading level is a strong predictor of adult health. Established as The Nemours Foundation through the legacy and philanthropy of Alfred I. duPont, Nemours provides pediatric clinical care, research, education, advocacy and prevention programs to families in the communities it serves.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201209005839/en/