ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
18:30 | 09.12.2020
The Daily’s Foundation Partners with Nemours Children’s Health System to Dedicate The Daily’s Foundation Pavilion
The Daily’s Foundation celebrated the dedication of The Daily’s Foundation Pavilion at Nemours Children’s Specialty Care, Jacksonville. This transformational gift of $5 million is the largest to the Nemours Children’s Health System in Jacksonville, and will provide funding to help the Nemours Children’s Health System achieve its vision to create the healthiest future generations of children nationally and internationally. This gift will support the enhancement of facilities in Jacksonville as well as fuel innovations to improve care across the health system, with a special focus on the Nemours Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders (NCCBD).
Along with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, and Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry, doctors, patients, donors and friends came together to recognize the expansion of the partnership and the dedication of the Pavilion.
“Daily’s primary community focus has always been the health and well-being of children and families,” said Aubrey Edge, President & CEO of Daily’s. “With this partnership, we are taking that commitment to a new level that Nemours Children’s Health System is uniquely qualified to fulfill. As our relationship with Dr. Larry Moss and the Nemours organization has grown, so has our desire to support their incredible work for children’s healthcare. In 2019 we hosted our inaugural concert at Daily’s Place to benefit Nemours, and we were overwhelmed by the turnout and support of this community. Today is an exciting day for children in our city as we work together to support and heal families.”
The dedication also marked the expansion of the Daily’s-Nemours community partnership, through which Daily’s store locations will provide increased awareness and support for the work of Nemours, which is also headquartered in Jacksonville.
“Nemours story is Jacksonville’s story because this is where it all began,” said R. Lawrence Moss, MD, President and CEO of Nemours Children’s Health System. “Today, more than 80 years later, Nemours Children’s Health System is the only national health system in the United States dedicated solely to the health of children. With the support of partners like Aubrey Edge and Daily’s, we are committed to redefining the health of children. Together we will transform the experience of care for children and families in Jacksonville, as well as our city’s skyline with the unveiling of the Daily’s pavilion. We are deeply grateful for this hometown partnership of our two organizations.”
The Daily’s Foundation charity golf tournament and banquet in November raised funds for Nemours Children’s Health System and the Tim Tebow Foundation, which received $350,000 and $105,000 of the proceeds, respectively. The partnership also exemplifies the Force For Good program that Daily’s strategic partner, Shell, is leading across the nation. Shell stations, like Daily’s, are committed to being a “force for good” in their local communities and give back to help drive positive change.
Established as The Nemours Foundation through the legacy and philanthropy of Alfred I. duPont, Nemours provides pediatric clinical care, research, education, advocacy and prevention programs to families in the communities it serves.
