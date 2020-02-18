22:05 | 18.02.2020

The Eastern Company to Ring the Nasdaq Stock Market Opening Bell on February 19, 2020

The Eastern Company (NASDAQ: EML), an industrial manufacturer of unique engineered solutions serving niche industrial markets, today announced that President and CEO August M. Vlak will be joined by members of the company’s board of directors and senior management to ring the Nasdaq Stock Market opening bell on Wednesday, February 19, 2020. Mr. Vlak commented, “The Eastern Company has been in business for more than 160 years, but in many ways it seems as though we are just beginning our journey. Since I joined the company in 2016, we have worked hard to develop and implement a roadmap to increase shareholder value by optimizing Eastern’s portfolio of businesses; strengthening the execution of those businesses; and maintaining a solid, flexible balance sheet. Our acquisition in 2019 of Big 3 Precision, a leader in turnkey packaging solutions, was a transformative step that brought the company much closer to our goal of generating $100 million in EBITDA. “Throughout Eastern, our team members design, engineer and manufacture products that meet the unique needs of our customers’ applications. Together, they ensure the vitality of our businesses. We have grown and accomplished a lot, but we believe there is still much more ahead of us and that with the help of our very dedicated team of employees, we can accelerate growth in the future.” A live stream of the Nasdaq Opening Bell ceremony will be available at: https://www.nasdaq.com/marketsite/bell-ringing-ceremony.

About The Eastern Company

The Eastern Company manages industrial businesses that design, manufacture and sell unique engineered solutions to niche markets, focusing on industries that offer long-term macroeconomic growth opportunities. The Company operates across three reporting segments — Industrial Hardware, Security Products and Metal Products — from locations in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Taiwan and China. More information on the Company can be found at www.easterncompany.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200218006044/en/