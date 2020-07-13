|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
16:51 | 13.07.2020
The Exelon Foundation Launches First-Ever Virtual STEM Innovation Leadership Academy
The Exelon Foundation in collaboration with Exelon Corp., a Fortune 100 company and the nation’s largest generator of carbon-free energy, has announced the return of its annual STEM Innovation Leadership Academy, which was launched in 2018 to encourage young girls to pursue careers in Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM). As a result of the pandemic, this year’s STEM Academy events will be held virtually for the 180 participants, with an emphasis on examining issues relating to climate change.
As part of the three week-long Academy events, 60 high school girls in each market will participate in online educational seminars and discussions, hands-on workshops using tools and other items sent to them beforehand as part of a STEM Supply Kit, and even virtual field trips to noteworthy STEM-related landmarks in their hometowns. This year’s Academy event will place a special focus on addressing the growing impacts of climate change and the disproportionate ways it is affecting the most under-resourced populations. Students will be challenged to design their own energy-efficient product prototypes, with a panel of judges selecting a winning project at the conclusion of each Academy.
“It is imperative that we engage, educate and inspire the next generation of STEM leaders and provide them the tools and encouragement they need to prepare for future professional careers,” said Chris Crane, Exelon President and CEO. “This program provides female students with access to STEM leaders, educational tools, and learning opportunities that they may not otherwise have the chance to experience first-hand. Despite the pandemic, we have found innovative ways to provide these young women with an enriching STEM experience this summer.”
The third annual STEM Innovation Leadership Academy was initiated as a primary component of Exelon’s continued commitment to the UN Women’s HeForShe initiative, which was created to foster a movement where men become agents of change for gender equality. The 2020 Academy, funded by the Exelon Foundation, is part of Exelon’s $3 million investment to encourage and support the involvement of young women in STEM.
Beyond the STEM Innovation Leadership Academy, Exelon contributes $13.5 million to education-related causes. Additionally, 82 percent of Exelon’s philanthropic funding supports programs and initiatives focused on diversity and inclusion. Exelon’s partnership with HeForShe also includes a commitment to improving the company’s retention of women by the end of 2020, with a goal of reaching parity in the voluntary turnover of men and women professionals.
To learn more about Exelon’s initiatives to promote gender equality and support the communities where its employees live and work, visit exeloncorp.com.
