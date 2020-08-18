|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
16:22 | 18.08.2020
The ExOne Company to Present in Alliance Global Partners Tech Talk Series
The ExOne Company (Nasdaq: XONE), the global leader in industrial sand and metal 3D printers using binder jetting technology, announced today that John Hartner, Chief Executive Officer, and Doug Zemba, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, will present at Alliance Global Partners Tech Talk Series on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.
The event will be broadcast live via Zoom. A registration link for the presentation will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.exone.com under Events & Presentations.
