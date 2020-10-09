2:18 | 10.10.2020

The Female Founders of Fashwire and Coresight Research Partner on The First-Ever 10.10 Shopping Festival, a Multi-Retailer, Multi-Channel Charity Anchored Event in Honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Fashwire and Coresight Research partner on the first-ever U.S-based inaugural 10.10 Shopping Festival, a global shopping event taking place October 9-12, 2020. The multi-channel online, in store and app-based event pulls the holiday season forward with a weekend that celebrates the consumer while supporting the retail industry. Kimberly Carney and Deborah Weinswig, the female founders of Fashwire and Coresight Research respectively, had the strategic goal in mind of revitalizing the hard-hit retail sector while being philanthropic simultaneously, keeping the give back mission of the event focused on breast cancer awareness, a disease that has impacted both the lives of Carney and Weinswig.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201009005614/en/

The 10.10 Shopping Festival was designed to help retailers engage with consumers and drive brand visibility while encouraging early holiday shopping, thus alleviating supply chain pressures associated with the significantly higher online holiday shopping demand expected this year. The event will offer consumers limited edition products, special deals, incentives and gamification while philanthropically giving back. It will offer brands and retailers the opportunity to deepen customer engagement and heightened awareness. “As Fashwire continues to offer solutions to the hyper-challenged traditional retail model, incentivizing consumers with curated global shops from our 300+ designers for the holidays, while partnering with the invaluable data-driven insights from Coresight Research, aligns the core values of our two companies,” stated Fashwire Founder and CEO Kimberly Carney. “As Fashwire further accelerates our philanthropic arm FashGive, joining forces with organizations such as the Breast Cancer Research Foundation, Pink Aid and The Go Red for Women Movement is central to our mission. Giving back by continuing to fuse together fashion and philanthropy is central to who we are.” The 10.10 Shopping Festival pulls forward the multi-billion dollar holiday shopping season to early October, far ahead of the traditional November timeframe in response to the global impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. With major retailers on board, along with emerging US-based and global designers from the Fashwire platform. “With the retail industry being so heavily impacted, Coresight Research was already armed with the insights to understand the effectiveness of shopping festivals,” stated Deborah Weinswig, CEO and Founder of Coresight Research and an expert in global shopping festivals, having been an influencer for Alibaba’s Single’s Day the past six years. “Creating an alliance of key retailer partners for this the inaugural 10.10 Shopping Festival has been essential as we joined forces with Fashwire to provide consumers with innovative access to early holiday shopping, decreasing the pressures on the supply chain this season, while giving back to philanthropic organizations.” As October marks breast cancer awareness month, and the mission central to the festival’s founders, a percentage of proceeds will be donated to Breast Cancer Research Foundation, Pink Aid and The Go Red for Women Movement with other philanthropic partners including Delivering Good, Goodwill NYNJ, myFace, RetailersUnited, Soles4Souls, The American Heart Association and The Mayor’s Fund to Advance New York City. About Fashwire: Fashwire’s global platform provides its portfolio of 300+ designers from more than 30+ countries vital insight into consumer shopping behavior patterns on the popularity of new collections and future products. A two-sided marketplace, Fashwire is a B2B data hub to navigate consumer demand and increase profitability. For Consumers, Fashwire’s B2C shopping platform creates a compelling interactive experience by combining fun, immersive swipe voting with the ability to influence the designer instantly. Giving designers real-time valuable insights through a fun and seamless experience for users is what makes Fashwire the digital front runner in real-time consumer global business intelligence. The company has raised $2.5M to date and is backed by a range of all-star private angel investors. For more information, visit Fashwire at www.fashwire.com. You can find us on social by liking Fashwire on Facebook and following Fashwire on Instagram, LinkedIn, Pinterest, Twitter and TikTok. About Coresight Research: Coresight Research is a research and advisory firm specializing in retail and technology. Established in 2018 by leading global retail analyst Deborah Weinswig, the firm is headquartered in New York, with offices in London, Hong Kong, Shanghai, and Mangalore (India). The firm provides data-driven analysis and strategic advisory to clients including retailers, brands, enterprise technology companies, accelerators and more. In addition to being renowned for its breadth and depth of research, Coresight Research is known for its expertise in the China market, helping clients with market entry and cross-border e-commerce strategies. Coresight Research is also known for its Innovator Intelligence platform, consisting of a vast network of technology entrepreneurs that it actively cultivates through events, mentorship, and regularly updated report coverage. For more information, visit www.coresight.com. Important Note to Editors: Please use any part of this announcement with our compliments and full permission. We require that you credit us as the source and convey our name as Fashwire and Coresight Research. You may also direct your audience to our website fashwire.com and coresight.com. We can be found @fashwire and @coresightresearch on social media.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201009005614/en/