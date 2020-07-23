|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
21:47 | 23.07.2020
The First and FHLB Dallas Award $18K in Grants to Three Mississippi Nonprofits
The First, A National Banking Association (The First) and the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas (FHLB Dallas) awarded Partnership Grant Program (PGP) funds of $6,000 each to three Mississippi nonprofits – Armorbearers in Pass Christian, Mercy Housing and Human Development in Gulfport and Recover, Rebuild, Restore Southeast Mississippi (R3SM) in Hattiesburg.
PGP grants help qualified nonprofit organizations fund a variety of operational and administrative activities that are critical to serving their communities.
“These three community nonprofits offer different kinds of services, but they are alike in the significant impact they have made in Mississippi,” said Mel Robertson, assistant vice president and community development officer for The First. “By assisting them with their administrative expenses, we hope to help keep them actively benefiting our state for many years to come.”
Funding of the PGP was increased by $2 million this year under FHLB Dallas’ COVID-19 Relief Program to support community-based organizations (CBOs) involved in affordable housing activities, stimulating small business development or providing small businesses with technical assistance. For 2020, program parameters also were expanded to include COVID-19 relief.
Through this unique grant program, FHLB Dallas member institutions contribute from $500 to $6,000 to a CBO, which FHLB Dallas matches at a new, higher 5:1 ratio (compared to the previous 3:1 ratio) resulting in a match of up to $30,000. If multiple member institutions contribute to the same CBO in one year, the maximum FHLB Dallas match for those member contributions is $60,000 per year. In both cases, the total grant to the CBO would be the sum of the member contribution(s) plus the FHLB Dallas match. Grants are awarded annually through FHLB Dallas and its member institutions.
“Armorbearers, Mercy Housing and R3SM offer an array of critical services to their home state of Mississippi,” said Greg Hettrick, first vice president and director of Community Investment at FHLB Dallas. “By joining with The First to provide these PGP grants, we hope to reduce the worry that these nonprofits face in covering their operating costs while meeting the most urgent needs of their community members.”
