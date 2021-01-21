|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
14:00 | 21.01.2021
The first office buildings in 9 U.S. cities receive Viral Response Approval from Fitwel as BentallGreenOak takes the lead on mitigating the spread of COVID-19 in commercial real estate
BentallGreenOak (BGO) announced that it has achieved Fitwel’s Viral Response Approval for 17 office buildings across the U.S., making it the largest commercial real estate portfolio in the country to have achieved this distinction to date. These approvals include the first-ever Viral Response Approved office buildings in New York, Boston, Chicago, San Francisco, Denver, Charlotte, Portland, Jersey City and Wellesley. These 9 cities are among the first in the U.S. to have commercial real estate buildings with third party certification of their operations, policies and practices confirming their preparedness to mitigate the spread of infectious disease.
Fitwel’s Viral Response (VR) module was developed in coordination with leading public health experts and real estate companies to effectively address the unique challenges associated with COVID-19 pandemic and other infectious respiratory diseases. The VR module allows building owners, companies, and commercial tenants to demonstrate compliance with evidence-based, cost-effective strategies that mitigate viral transmission and build trust to create healthy and resilient environments for all occupants. BGO has been on the frontlines of driving property-level progress in confronting the challenges of COVID-19 through the firm’s involvement as an industry advisor and early adopter of these strategies.
“As cities grapple with the enormous challenges of mitigating the spread of COVID-19, real estate asset managers must assume their role in supporting this effort through the implementation of leading practices that keep tenants and the general public safe, and our buildings operational,” said Amy Price, President, BentallGreenOak. “This social imperative is in clear alignment with our fiduciary responsibility as stewards of our clients’ capital to safeguard the resiliency and long-term success of their real estate investments.”
Joanna Frank, President and CEO of CfAD, added, “We congratulate BGO for securing multiple Viral Response Approvals, reflecting the firm’s notable efforts to rapidly adopt evidence-based viral mitigation policies and implement them at scale across its U.S. portfolio. This achievement demonstrates BGO’s significant commitment to the health and wellness of its occupants and reflects its role as a leader in the healthy building movement.”
BGO retained the services of Underwriters Laboratories (UL) to conduct a variety of independent tests across its certified portfolio, including indoor air quality, water quality and janitorial efficacy, and building re-occupancy investigations. UL will continue their testing regime on an additional 13 buildings in BGO’s U.S.-based office portfolio.
San Francisco, CA
*625 Market Street
San Francisco, CA
*1900 16th Street
Denver, CO
Terrace Tower
Greenwood Village, CO
Patriots Plaza I – 2061
Washington, DC
Patriots Plaza II – 2261
Washington, DC
Patriots Plaza III – 2262
Washington, DC
*200 West Madison
Chicago, IL
*343 Congress (Seaport Selection Portfolio)
Boston, MA
*Fort Point Creative Portfolio B
Boston, MA
*Park 9 – Wellesley Hills Building II
Wellesley Hills, MA
*Park 9 – Wellesley Hills Building IV
Wellesley Hills, MA
*Morehead Place
Charlotte, NC
*Newport Tower
Jersey City, NJ
*101 Greenwich St
New York, NY
757 Third Avenue
New York, NY
*Brewery Block 2
Portland, OR
* denotes first to receive Fitwel Viral Response Approval in their respective city
The assets under management shown above include real estate equity and mortgage investments managed by the BentallGreenOak group of companies and their affiliates.
For more information, please visit www.bentallgreenoak.com
To learn more about Fitwel, please visit: www.fitwel.org
|Partner
|Nutzung
|Quellen & Copyright
|ARIVA.DE AG
|Goldinvest.de
|AGB
|Werbung
|Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
|Deutsche Börse AG
|iwr.de
|Impressum
|© 1998-2021 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
|eResearch
|MIDAS Research
|Datenschutz
|Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
|finanznachrichten.de
|Performaxx
|Disclaimer