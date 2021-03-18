15:50 | 18.03.2021

The Ford Government Is Handing Out $15-Billion in Electrical Subsidies to Companies Like Loblaws: CUPE Ontario

The government is handing over money through electricity subsidies to large, profitable, industrial and commercial businesses, money that should instead be used to bolster critical public services that keep Ontarians safe, says the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) Ontario. “Companies like Loblaws who have actually profited during this pandemic are getting government money to pay their hydro bills while public services are stretched thin due to years of underfunding,” said Fred Hahn, President of CUPE Ontario. “We’re talking about over $15-billion that could – and should – be funding a minimum care standard in long-term care, make our schools safe, ensure a supply of PPE for all workers who need them, reduce surgical wait times in hospitals, and so much more.” A report by the Financial Accountability Office (FAO) of Ontario released today detailed the Province’s plan to subsidize the cost of industrial and commercial electricity rates amount to $15.2-billion over the life of the program. Additionally, while the program will reduce the electrical costs for all ratepayers, the Province will claw back subsidies to residential, farm, and small business ratepayers by lowering the discount provided by the Ontario Electricity Rebate. “The foundation of the problem is the privatization of our Hydro system,” said Hahn. “When we had a fully public system, power was available at cost, for everyone. Now an “Electricity Market” dictates prices that are unaffordable for many people and small businesses. If we really want to address this issue, the best way to do it is to make hydro public again.” “Doug Ford and the Conservatives talk about the importance of businesses all the time, but his actions show us they’re really only focused on big businesses, not small and local businesses. This is yet another handout for the very corporations who need it the least.” kw/cope491

