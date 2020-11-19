22:43 | 19.11.2020

The Founders District Welcomes Chevron to The Cannon

The Founders District, an experiential mixed-use community in West Houston, welcomes Chevron to the building that houses The Cannon, a flexible workspace and innovation hub. Chevron is creating a digital makerspace where they will partner with start-up companies and community organizations in Houston’s innovation ecosystem to test emerging technologies that add efficiencies to their business and operations. Chevron will join Corva, Texas Citizens Bank, and Baker Tilly in the western portion of the Cannon building, directly off Brittmoore Road. Chevron has been a key sponsor of The Cannon since 2018, occupying a branded office space within the innovation hub. The company recently executed a new lease agreement for a significantly larger footprint at The Cannon. “Chevron’s support for The Founders District and The Cannon expands our commitment to Houston’s growing innovation ecosystem,” said Barbara Burger, Chevron vice president, Innovation and president of Chevron Technology Ventures. “We look forward to utilizing this new space to collaborate with other Chevron organizations, such as our Wells group, as we work to deliver more reliable, affordable, ever-cleaner energy.” “We are thrilled to partner with Chevron Technology Ventures in developing this exciting makerspace at The Founders District,” said Mark Toon, Chief Executive Officer of Puma Development, the company developing The Founders District and founder of Work America Capital, a venture capital firm dedicated to investing in Houston-based businesses. “CTV is the paradigm for meaningful innovation in Houston. By investing in emerging technologies in energy, they are paving the way for innovation to remain at the heart of Houston’s most prominent industry.” One of Chevron’s first onsite collaborations is planned with their Wells group, the drilling and completions arm of the company. “In addition to providing hands-on experience for our engineers with edge communications and technology, the space will allow us to demonstrate and test digital workflows and other technologies before taking them out to the field,” said Kim McHugh, vice president, Chevron Wells. “We can work out kinks, collaborate with partners, and improve solutions iteratively while eliminating the costs and safety risk associated with deploying to our remote operations.”

About the Founders District

The Founders District is a revolutionary mixed-use campus in west Houston. Anchored by The Cannon, one of the largest and most innovative flexible workspaces in the world, the Founders District is a beacon of innovation, technology, and the elevated consumer experience. The walkable, 32+ acre campus will comprise experiential retail, dynamic entertainment, unique food & beverage, top-notch fitness, multifamily residential, commercial office, and more. To stay up to date on all developments at The Founders District, please visit our website at https://www.foundersdistrict.com/.

About The Cannon

The Cannon is a flexible workspace and digital ecosystem that builds and operates curated entrepreneurial and creative communities across a growing number of locations as well as a digital platform to serve and connect entrepreneurs globally. Currently, there are more than 300 companies in The Cannon community working at The Cannon – Main Campus, a brand new 120K square foot. converted warehouse located at the center of the 32-acre Founders District on the west side of Houston, just north of Interstate 10 and Beltway 8, at The Cannon – Post Oak and The Cannon – Downtown, which opened in December 2019 at the Amegy Bank Tower in Downtown Houston. The Cannon’s flagship Main Campus location, one of the largest coworking and office spaces in the world, plans to headquarter a community of more than 800 of Houston’s most accomplished entrepreneurs, startups, and small businesses, surrounded by service providers and resources geared to help their businesses grow. For more information visit https://thecannon.com.

About Chevron Technology Ventures

Chevron Technology Ventures (CTV) pursues externally developed technologies and new business solutions that have the potential to enhance the way Chevron produces and delivers affordable, reliable, and ever-cleaner energy. CTV leverages innovative companies and technologies to strengthen Chevron’s core operations and identifies new opportunities to shape the future of energy. For more information, visit www.chevron.com/technology/technology-ventures.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201119006300/en/