ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
22:43 | 19.11.2020
The Founders District Welcomes Chevron to The Cannon
The Founders District, an experiential mixed-use community in West Houston, welcomes Chevron to the building that houses The Cannon, a flexible workspace and innovation hub. Chevron is creating a digital makerspace where they will partner with start-up companies and community organizations in Houston’s innovation ecosystem to test emerging technologies that add efficiencies to their business and operations. Chevron will join Corva, Texas Citizens Bank, and Baker Tilly in the western portion of the Cannon building, directly off Brittmoore Road.
Chevron has been a key sponsor of The Cannon since 2018, occupying a branded office space within the innovation hub. The company recently executed a new lease agreement for a significantly larger footprint at The Cannon.
“Chevron’s support for The Founders District and The Cannon expands our commitment to Houston’s growing innovation ecosystem,” said Barbara Burger, Chevron vice president, Innovation and president of Chevron Technology Ventures. “We look forward to utilizing this new space to collaborate with other Chevron organizations, such as our Wells group, as we work to deliver more reliable, affordable, ever-cleaner energy.”
“We are thrilled to partner with Chevron Technology Ventures in developing this exciting makerspace at The Founders District,” said Mark Toon, Chief Executive Officer of Puma Development, the company developing The Founders District and founder of Work America Capital, a venture capital firm dedicated to investing in Houston-based businesses. “CTV is the paradigm for meaningful innovation in Houston. By investing in emerging technologies in energy, they are paving the way for innovation to remain at the heart of Houston’s most prominent industry.”
One of Chevron’s first onsite collaborations is planned with their Wells group, the drilling and completions arm of the company.
“In addition to providing hands-on experience for our engineers with edge communications and technology, the space will allow us to demonstrate and test digital workflows and other technologies before taking them out to the field,” said Kim McHugh, vice president, Chevron Wells. “We can work out kinks, collaborate with partners, and improve solutions iteratively while eliminating the costs and safety risk associated with deploying to our remote operations.”
