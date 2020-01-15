|
18:33 | 15.01.2020
The Global IMO 2020 Compliant Marine Oil Market Anticipated to Reach $134.96 Billion by End of the Forecast Period, 2019-2029 – ResearchAndMarkets.com
The “Global IMO 2020 Compliant Marine Oil Market: Focus on Type (ULSFO and VLSFO), Application, Comparative Analysis and Country-Level Analysis – Analysis and Forecast, 2019-2029” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
For a new company looking to enter into the market, which areas could it focus upon to stay ahead of the competition?
How do the existing market players function to improve their market positioning?
How does the supply chain function in the global IMO 2020 compliant marine oil market?
What are the major challenges inhibiting the growth of the global IMO 2020 compliant marine oil market?
Which type of marine oil is expected to witness the maximum demand growth in the global IMO 2020 compliant marine oil market during 2019-2029?
Which are the key application areas for which different IMO 2020 compliant marine oil experienced high demand in 2018, and which application areas should be targeted by the manufacturers of different types of marine oil during the forecast period, 2019-2029?
How should the strategies adopted by market players vary for different segments based on the size of companies involved in each segment?
What are the key offerings of the prominent companies in the market for IMO 2020 compliant marine oil? Which regions and countries are leading in terms of consumption of IMO 2020 compliant marine oil, and which of them are expected to witness high demand growth through the period 2019-2029?
Which are the consumption patterns of IMO 2020 compliant marine oil across application areas in different regions and countries during the period 2019-2029?
The global IMO 2020 compliant marine oil market has gained widespread importance since it has the potential to bring about positive changes in the marine environment with the reduction of sulphur oxide produced by ships and act as a long-term fuel alternative in the decarbonization of international shipping. However, high operating cost of IMO 2020 compliant marine oil and growing preference for alternatives are some of the factors that are restraining the market growth.
The report further takes into consideration the market dynamics and the competitive landscape along with the detailed financial and product contribution of the key players operating in the market.
1.2 Market Restraints
1.3 Market Opportunities
1.4 Market Challenges
2.1.1 Product Launches
2.1.2 Business Expansions
2.1.3 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Joint Ventures
3.2 Demand and Supply Analysis
3.3 Industry Attractiveness for IMO 2020 Compliant Marine Oil Market
3.4 Opportunity Matrix Analysis
3.5 Future Trends
3.6 Major Bunkering Ports
4.2 Key Considerations
5.2 Comparative Analysis of Alternatives Available
5.3 Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG)
5.4 Scrubbers
5.5 Others
6.2 Distillate/Marine Gas Oil (MGO)/Ultra-low Sulfur Marine Oil (ULSFO)
6.3 Very-Low Sulfur Fuel Oil (VLSFO)
7.2 Oil Tankers
7.3 Bulk Carriers
7.4 General Cargo
7.5 Container Ships
7.6 Others
8.2 Asia-Pacific
8.3 North America
8.4 Europe
8.5 Rest-of-the-World
9.3 BP p.l.c.
9.4 Chevron Corporation
9.5 China Petrochemical Corporation
9.6 Exxon Mobil Corporation
9.7 Gazpromneft Marine Bunker LTD
9.8 Indian Oil Corporation Ltd
9.9 PetroChina Company Limited
9.10 Petrobras
9.11 Royal Dutch Shell Plc
9.12 Total
9.13 IMO 2020 Compliant Marine Oil Bunker Suppliers Profile
9.14 China Cosco Shipping
9.15 Clipper Oil
9.16 Marquard & Bahls
9.17 Peninsula Petroleum Limited
9.18 SK Shipping Co., Ltd.
10.2 Global IMO 2020 Compliant Marine Oil Market Research Methodology
10.2.1 Assumptions
10.2.2 Limitations
10.2.3 Primary Data Sources
10.2.4 Secondary Data Sources
10.2.5 Data Triangulation
10.2.6 Market Estimation and Forecast
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wxgobq
