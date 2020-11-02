|
The Global Oilfield Drilling Derrick and Mast Market at a CAGR of Almost 3% During the Forecast Period
The oilfield drilling derrick and mast market is poised to grow by USD 5.42 million during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of almost 3% during the forecast period.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by an increase in oil and gas E&P activities.
The oilfield drilling derrick and mast market analysis includes the application segment geography landscape. This study identifies the growing upstream investment as one of the prime reasons driving the oilfield drilling derrick and mast market growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
Oilfield Drilling Derrick and Mast Market Forecast
Oilfield Drilling Derrick and Mast Market Analysis
Key Topics Covered:Executive SummaryMarket Landscape
Value chain analysis
Market segment analysis
Market size 2019
Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 – 2024
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Comparison by Application
Onshore – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Offshore – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Market opportunity by Application
Geographic comparison
North America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
MEA – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
APAC – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Europe – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
South America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor landscape
Landscape disruption
Market positioning of vendors
Chengdu Zhonghang Machinery Co. Ltd.
Drillmec Spa
FABTECH International Ltd.
MHWirth AS
National Oilwell Varco Inc.
Schlumberger Ltd.
Superior Derrick Services LLC
Tri-Service Oilfield Manufacturing Ltd.
TSC Group Holdings Ltd.
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
