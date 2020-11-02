ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
The Global Oilfield Drilling Derrick and Mast Market at a CAGR of Almost 3% During the Forecast Period

The oilfield drilling derrick and mast market is poised to grow by USD 5.42 million during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of almost 3% during the forecast period.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201101005020/en/Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Oilfield Drilling Derrick and Mast Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Download Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Recovery Analysis
The report on the oilfield drilling derrick and mast market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by an increase in oil and gas E&P activities.

The oilfield drilling derrick and mast market analysis includes the application segment geography landscape. This study identifies the growing upstream investment as one of the prime reasons driving the oilfield drilling derrick and mast market growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The Oilfield Drilling Derrick and Mast market covers the following areas:
Oilfield Drilling Derrick and Mast Market Sizing

Oilfield Drilling Derrick and Mast Market Forecast

Oilfield Drilling Derrick and Mast Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
Chengdu Zhonghang Machinery Co. Ltd.

Drillmec Spa

FABTECH International Ltd.

Lee C. Moore, A Woolslayer Co.

MHWirth AS

National Oilwell Varco Inc.

Schlumberger Ltd.

Superior Derrick Services LLC

Tri-Service Oilfield Manufacturing Ltd.

TSC Group Holdings Ltd.

 

Key Topics Covered:Executive SummaryMarket Landscape
Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 – 2024
Five Forces Analysis
Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
Market segments

Comparison by Application

Onshore – Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Offshore – Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Application
Customer landscape
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA – Market size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC – Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe – Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Chengdu Zhonghang Machinery Co. Ltd.

Drillmec Spa

FABTECH International Ltd.

MHWirth AS

National Oilwell Varco Inc.

Schlumberger Ltd.

Superior Derrick Services LLC

Tri-Service Oilfield Manufacturing Ltd.

TSC Group Holdings Ltd.
Appendix
Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

 

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
