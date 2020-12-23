18:48 | 23.12.2020

The Greenspan Co./Adjusters International Initiates Holiday Giving Campaign

The Greenspan Co./Adjusters International, the leader in public adjusting in Northern California, recently held a fundraising campaign for Child Protective Services of San Francisco this holiday season. Through the efforts of its employees, friends, and colleagues, the campaign raised significant funds to bring holiday gifts to almost 200 foster children in San Francisco’s foster system. The Child Protective Services of San Francisco is dedicated to promoting the safety and welfare of all children in San Francisco and providing a safe haven and treatment for at-risk children. The holiday season can be especially difficult for children in foster care, but gift giving programs can help foster children create happy memories and fulfill holiday wishes during this time of year. This year, the team at The Greenspan Co./Adjusters International learned of a need for a gift drive for a specific group of children in the area’s foster system and upon hearing of this need jumped into action to quickly help. “We learned through a friend at Child Protective Services that the usual sponsors who would donate holiday gifts to the children in the foster system didn’t have funding for preteens or teenagers this year,” said Steve Severaid, Senior Vice President at Greenspan. “It was a heartbreaking situation that our whole team felt was a great cause to support. The team was energized to start this campaign, making donations for $50 gift cards to distribute to the kids as holiday presents and getting other friends, family, and colleagues to jump on board and donate funds.” The campaign for foster children this holiday season is part of The Greenspan Co./Adjusters International’s longstanding commitment to the Northern California community and their philosophy of giving back locally. Now celebrating its 75th anniversary, Greenspan is the leading public adjusting firm in California, serving the community by helping homeowners and business owners recover from devastating property losses. Through charitable activities and fundraising campaigns, Greenspan continues to serve the community. Throughout the year, they have given pro bono advice and guidance to property owners who need help but would not be qualified as clients, hosted Saturday charity days, and held fundraisers for the American Red Cross and Do It For The Love. “Serving the community is at the heart of who we are as a company,” Severaid said. “In our day- to-day business, we work tirelessly to help property owners to recover financially from disasters in their time of need. Beyond that, our philosophy is to better the community that we live in and love in as many ways as we can.” With 75 years of experience, The Greenspan Co./Adjusters International has the expertise, the reputation, and the excellent track record to make sure claims are processed and documented professionally, comprehensively, and accurately. The Greenspan Co./Adjusters International is available to provide the highest level of assistance to work through the lengthy and complicated process of preparing, presenting, and negotiating property insurance claims. For more information about how a public adjuster can assist, feel free to call our office at 800- 248-3888, email us at info@greenspan-ai.com, or visit www.greenspanai.com.

