20:00 | 30.01.2020
The Hand Safety Tool Company’s ShoveIt™ Becomes First Product of Its Kind to Receive UL Verification
The Hand Safety Tool Company recently received Underwriters Laboratories (UL) Verification for its ShoveIt™ tool making it the first hands-off safety product of its kind to earn a marketing claim verification for its push / pull load rating. This independent, science-based assessment confirms the accuracy of a manufacturer’s marketing claims, allowing customers to be confident in their product selection.
“We are pleased to issue The Hand Safety Tool Company the first industry UL Verification of a hands-off safety tool push / pull load rating,” said Dave Wuestmann, UL Program Manager. “This objective, third-party validation allows companies to stand out from those with self-declared or unsubstantiated claims.”
Historically, hand and finger injuries consistently top the list of OSHA’s recordable incident rates. The Hand Safety Tool Company works hard to help buck that trend by creating hand safety tools that keep hands off and away from potential injury areas.
The ShoveIt™ hand safety tool was specifically designed to help avoid hand, arm and finger injuries when working with suspended loads, moving, pushing and pulling tools, objects and equipment, or stabilizing and positioning assets. It is a universal hands-off safety tool that enables workers to maintain proper body positioning for safe handling while keeping out of the line of fire.
The ShoveIt™ exceeded all UL push and pull testing requirements to perform to the verified weight loads as intended.
“We are thrilled to receive the first UL Verified claim in the industry for our ShoveIt™ Hands-Off Safety Tool,” said Mike Lee, The Hand Safety Tool Company President. “When the products you manufacture are intended to keep people safe, we take every step we can to ensure that we are providing the highest quality products possible. The UL Verification Mark provides confidence to our customers that our claims of top quality are substantiated for both our customers and the workers using our tools in the field to keep them safe.”
