20:00 | 30.01.2020

The Hand Safety Tool Company’s ShoveIt™ Becomes First Product of Its Kind to Receive UL Verification

The Hand Safety Tool Company recently received Underwriters Laboratories (UL) Verification for its ShoveIt™ tool making it the first hands-off safety product of its kind to earn a marketing claim verification for its push / pull load rating. This independent, science-based assessment confirms the accuracy of a manufacturer’s marketing claims, allowing customers to be confident in their product selection.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200130005743/en/OSHA states that the fall zone is considered to be the area in which it is reasonably foreseeable that partially or completely suspended materials could fall in the event of an accident. The Hand Safety Tool Company offers multiple lengths of the ShoveIt to help keep workers out of the fall zone as well as the line of fire. (Photo: Business Wire)

The ShoveIt™ earned the verification for the claim of: “Push Rating of 2,300 lbs Pull Rating of 600 lbs.” “We are pleased to issue The Hand Safety Tool Company the first industry UL Verification of a hands-off safety tool push / pull load rating,” said Dave Wuestmann, UL Program Manager. “This objective, third-party validation allows companies to stand out from those with self-declared or unsubstantiated claims.” Historically, hand and finger injuries consistently top the list of OSHA’s recordable incident rates. The Hand Safety Tool Company works hard to help buck that trend by creating hand safety tools that keep hands off and away from potential injury areas. The ShoveIt™ hand safety tool was specifically designed to help avoid hand, arm and finger injuries when working with suspended loads, moving, pushing and pulling tools, objects and equipment, or stabilizing and positioning assets. It is a universal hands-off safety tool that enables workers to maintain proper body positioning for safe handling while keeping out of the line of fire. The ShoveIt™ exceeded all UL push and pull testing requirements to perform to the verified weight loads as intended. “We are thrilled to receive the first UL Verified claim in the industry for our ShoveIt™ Hands-Off Safety Tool,” said Mike Lee, The Hand Safety Tool Company President. “When the products you manufacture are intended to keep people safe, we take every step we can to ensure that we are providing the highest quality products possible. The UL Verification Mark provides confidence to our customers that our claims of top quality are substantiated for both our customers and the workers using our tools in the field to keep them safe.”

About The Hand Safety Tool Company

Over a quarter million people suffer serious hand injuries each year. The Hand Safety Tool Company works hard to help buck that trend by creating hand safety tools that keep hands off and away from potential injury areas and workers out of the line of fire. The design of the company’s products – such as the ShoveIt™ and GrabIt™ – are the result of numerous conversations and in-field encounters over the last decade with key safety executives and boots-on-the-ground personnel. This in-field experience ensures each “It” tool produced does the most important job of all – helps every user keep their hands. Ultimately, the company’s goal is to provide tangible solutions to reduce the impact of potential hand and finger injuries in all industries where hazardous conditions exist while shifting the safety landscape enough to where hand injuries are no longer the number one recordable incident. To learn more, visit www.HandSafetyTools.com or connect with us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/handsafetytools

