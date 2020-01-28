|
14:30 | 28.01.2020
The Hartford Ranks No. 1 Among Property-Casualty Insurers In Forbes’ List Of America’s Best Employers For Diversity
The Hartford is the highest ranked property-casualty insurance company in Forbes’ annual list of America’s Best Employers for Diversity. The Hartford ranked 11th overall in the list of 500 companies representing a broad array of industries nationwide.
The Hartford is committed to fostering a diverse and inclusive workplace where people are respected for who they are, recognized for how they contribute, and empowered to engage and collaborate at work. The company’s investments focus on talent development initiatives that support diversity and inclusion strategies, including leadership training, mentoring and the company’s nine employee resource groups.
The Hartford has recently received additional accolades for its commitment to diversity and inclusion, including:
Named to the 2020 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI) for the fifth consecutive year. To be considered, The Hartford voluntarily participated in a Bloomberg GEI survey that focused on the promotion of gender equality across five key pillars: female leadership and talent pipeline, equal pay and gender pay parity, inclusive culture, sexual harassment policies, and pro-women brand;
Achieved a 100 percent on the 2020 Corporate Equality Index (CEI), a national benchmarking survey and report on corporate policies and practices related to lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ) workplace equality, administered by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation. This was the 12th time The Hartford received the CEI recognition.
Recognized as a Best Company for Multicultural Women by Working Mother in 2019, which is a ranking of companies focused on helping women of color thrive in the workplace.
To learn more about diversity and inclusion at The Hartford, visit https://www.thehartford.com/careers/corporate-diversity.
The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc., (NYSE: HIG) operates through its subsidiaries under the brand name, The Hartford, and is headquartered in Hartford, Conn. For additional details, please read The Hartford’s legal notice.
HIG-C
Some of the statements in this release may be considered forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We caution investors that these forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results may differ materially. Investors should consider the important risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ. These important risks and uncertainties include those discussed in our 2017 Annual Report on Form 10-K, subsequent Quarterly Reports on Forms 10-Q, and the other filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We assume no obligation to update this release, which speaks as of the date issued.
From time to time, The Hartford may use its website to disseminate material company information. Financial and other important information regarding The Hartford is routinely accessible through and posted on our website at https://ir.thehartford.com. In addition, you may automatically receive email alerts and other information about The Hartford when you enroll your email address by visiting the “Email Alerts” section at https://ir.thehartford.com.
