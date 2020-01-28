14:30 | 28.01.2020

The Hartford Ranks No. 1 Among Property-Casualty Insurers In Forbes’ List Of America’s Best Employers For Diversity

The Hartford is the highest ranked property-casualty insurance company in Forbes’ annual list of America’s Best Employers for Diversity. The Hartford ranked 11th overall in the list of 500 companies representing a broad array of industries nationwide.

“We are honored to be recognized again for our industry-leading, diversity and inclusion practices,” said The Hartford’s Chief Diversity & Inclusion Officer, Susan Johnson. “At The Hartford, we believe that having a workforce which mirrors the communities we serve is essential to our ability to support the wide range of customers and stakeholders who rely on us, and to attract the top talent needed for the company’s long-term success.” The Hartford is committed to fostering a diverse and inclusive workplace where people are respected for who they are, recognized for how they contribute, and empowered to engage and collaborate at work. The company’s investments focus on talent development initiatives that support diversity and inclusion strategies, including leadership training, mentoring and the company’s nine employee resource groups. The Hartford has recently received additional accolades for its commitment to diversity and inclusion, including: Named to the 2020 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI) for the fifth consecutive year. To be considered, The Hartford voluntarily participated in a Bloomberg GEI survey that focused on the promotion of gender equality across five key pillars: female leadership and talent pipeline, equal pay and gender pay parity, inclusive culture, sexual harassment policies, and pro-women brand; Achieved a 100 percent on the 2020 Corporate Equality Index (CEI), a national benchmarking survey and report on corporate policies and practices related to lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ) workplace equality, administered by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation. This was the 12th time The Hartford received the CEI recognition. Recognized as a Best Company for Multicultural Women by Working Mother in 2019, which is a ranking of companies focused on helping women of color thrive in the workplace. To learn more about diversity and inclusion at The Hartford, visit https://www.thehartford.com/careers/corporate-diversity.

Methodology

Forbes partnered with Statista, a market research company, to create the list based on surveys of 60,000 Americans working for businesses with 1,000 or more employees. The survey respondents were asked to rate their organizations on criteria such as age, gender, ethnicity, disability and sexual orientation equality, as well as that of general diversity, according to Forbes. Survey responses were reviewed for survey gaps. For example, if a minority group rated an organization poorly on diversity, but non-minority groups gave the organization high marks, Statista took that information into account. Additionally, the final ranking of 500 employers also factors in diversity on the board of directors and among the executives as well as the most proactive diversity and inclusion initiatives.

