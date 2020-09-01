19:06 | 01.09.2020

The Internet Society Foundation Announces New Research Grants Exploring Future of the Internet

The Internet Society Foundation today announced a new grant programme supporting research on the future and sustainability of the Internet. Open to independent researchers and research institutions around the world, grants of up to US$200,000 will be awarded for research lasting up to two years and focused on: Greening the Internet and/or The Internet Economy. Future thematic areas to be launched in 2021 include The Digital Divide and A Trustworthy Internet. “Academic research plays an important role in ensuring the Internet’s sustainability, by deepening our understanding of the Internet’s benefits and risks, and its overall value to society,” said Sarah Armstrong, Executive Director of the Internet Society Foundation. “Through these grants, we hope to identify and support a diverse group of researchers whose work will generate novel solutions to Internet-related challenges.” The programme will begin accepting statements of interests on September 1. Full proposals will be accepted on a rolling basis thereafter. These grants are intended for applied and open research that will be published and made available to the scientific community at no cost. Underrepresented groups in the research world are highly encouraged to apply.

See the grant details and application process.About the Internet Society Foundation:The Internet Society Foundation was established in 2019 to support the positive difference the Internet can make to people everywhere. In partnership with other change makers, the Foundation promotes the development of the Internet as a resource to enrich people’s lives, and as a force for good in society. Focusing in six programme areas, the Foundation awards grants to Internet Society Chapters as well as non-profit organizations and individuals dedicated to providing meaningful access to an open, globally-connected, secure and trustworthy Internet for everyone.

