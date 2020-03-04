22:05 | 04.03.2020

The Manitowoc Company to present at AEM Investor Conference at CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2020

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE: MTW) announced that President and Chief Executive Officer Barry L. Pennypacker will make a presentation and participate in a Q&A with institutional investors at the Association of Equipment Manufacturers (AEM) Investor Conference at CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2020 on March 11, 2020, in Las Vegas, Nevada. Mr. Pennypacker is scheduled to speak from 3:00 to 3:30 pm PST. A link to the live audio webcast of the presentation and presentation materials can be accessed from Manitowoc’s Investor Relations website ahead of the event at http://ir.manitowoc.com. The webcast will be available for replay at the same link.

About The Manitowoc Company, Inc.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (“Manitowoc”) was founded in 1902 and has over a 117-year tradition of providing high-quality, customer-focused products and support services to its markets, and its 2019 net sales were approximately $1.83 billion. Manitowoc is one of the world’s leading providers of engineered lifting solutions. Manitowoc, through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports comprehensive product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, and boom trucks under the Grove, Manitowoc, National Crane, Potain, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.

