|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
22:05 | 04.03.2020
The Manitowoc Company to present at AEM Investor Conference at CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2020
The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE: MTW) announced that President and Chief Executive Officer Barry L. Pennypacker will make a presentation and participate in a Q&A with institutional investors at the Association of Equipment Manufacturers (AEM) Investor Conference at CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2020 on March 11, 2020, in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Mr. Pennypacker is scheduled to speak from 3:00 to 3:30 pm PST. A link to the live audio webcast of the presentation and presentation materials can be accessed from Manitowoc’s Investor Relations website ahead of the event at http://ir.manitowoc.com. The webcast will be available for replay at the same link.
