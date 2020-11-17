|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
1:00 | 18.11.2020
The Metallurgical Coal Market 2020-2024- Featuring Anglo American Plc, Arch Coal Inc. among others to contribute to the market growth | Industry Analysis, Market Trends, Opportunities and Forecast 2024
The metallurgical coal market is poised to grow by USD 14.91 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 2% during the forecast period.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by demand for coal tar.
The metallurgical coal market analysis includes application segment and geography landscape. This study identifies the advances in the mining industry as one of the prime reasons driving the metallurgical coal market growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
Metallurgical Coal Market Forecast
Metallurgical Coal Market Analysis
Key Topics Covered:PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARYPART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
2.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
Market characteristics
Value chain analysis
Market segmentation analysis
Market sizing 2019
Market outlook
Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Comparison by application
Steelmaking – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Non-steelmaking – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Market opportunity by application
Geographic comparison
APAC – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Americas – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
EMEA – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Key leading countries
Market opportunity
Market challenges
Advances in mining industry
Steel production through electrolysis
Landscape disruption
Competitive scenario
Vendor classification
Market positioning of vendors
Anglo American Plc
Arch Coal Inc.
Bharat Coking Coal Ltd.
BHP
China Coal Energy Co. Ltd.
China Shenhua Energy Co. Ltd.
Coronado Global Resources, Inc.
Glencore Plc
Teck Resources Ltd.
Vale SA
List of abbreviations
Definition of market positioning of vendors
