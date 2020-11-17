ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
1:00 | 18.11.2020
The Metallurgical Coal Market 2020-2024- Featuring Anglo American Plc, Arch Coal Inc. among others to contribute to the market growth | Industry Analysis, Market Trends, Opportunities and Forecast 2024

The metallurgical coal market is poised to grow by USD 14.91 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 2% during the forecast period.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201117006187/en/Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Metallurgical Coal Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)Worried about the impact of COVID-19 on your Business? Here is an Exclusive report talking about Market scenarios, Estimates, the impact of lockdown, and Customer Behaviour.Get FREE Sample Report in Minutes!
The report on the metallurgical coal market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by demand for coal tar.

The metallurgical coal market analysis includes application segment and geography landscape. This study identifies the advances in the mining industry as one of the prime reasons driving the metallurgical coal market growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The metallurgical coal market covers the following areas:
Metallurgical Coal Market Sizing

Metallurgical Coal Market Forecast

Metallurgical Coal Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
Anglo American Plc

Arch Coal Inc.

Bharat Coking Coal Ltd.

BHP

China Coal Energy Co. Ltd.

China Shenhua Energy Co. Ltd.

Coronado Global Resources Inc.

Glencore Plc

Teck Resources Ltd.

and Vale SA
Related Reports on Energy Include:High-Pressure Oil and Gas Separator Market by Vessel Type, Application, and Geography – Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024- The high-pressure oil and gas separator market size has the potential to grow by USD 134.54 million during 2020-2024, and the market’s growth momentum will accelerate during the forecast period. To get extensive research insights: Click and get a FREE sample report in minutes

Bunker Oil Market by Product and Geography – Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024- The bunker oil market size has the potential to grow by 104.44 million MT during 2020-2024, and the market’s growth momentum will accelerate during the forecast period. To get extensive research insights: Click and get a FREE sample report in minutes

 

Key Topics Covered:PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARYPART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
2.1 Preface

2.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
Market definition

Market sizing 2019

Market outlook

Market size and forecast 2019-2024
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION
Market segmentation by application

Comparison by application

Steelmaking – Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Non-steelmaking – Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by application
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPEPART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC – Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Americas – Market size and forecast 2019-2024

EMEA – Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity
PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORKPART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
Market drivers

Market challenges
PART 11: MARKET TRENDS
Increase in number of smart city projects

Advances in mining industry

Steel production through electrolysis
PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario
PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS
Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Anglo American Plc

Arch Coal Inc.

Bharat Coking Coal Ltd.

BHP

China Coal Energy Co. Ltd.

China Shenhua Energy Co. Ltd.

Coronado Global Resources, Inc.

Glencore Plc

Teck Resources Ltd.

Vale SA
PART 14: APPENDIX
Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Definition of market positioning of vendors
PART 15: EXPLORE TECHNAVIOTechnavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio’s in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports. Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. Technavio’s SUBSCRIPTION platformAbout Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201117006187/en/

