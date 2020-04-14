21:09 | 14.04.2020

The Microgrid Opportunity in India, 2024-2025: Identifying Unelectrified Locations that are Best Fit for Electrification Through Microgrids – ResearchAndMarkets.com

The “Microgrid Opportunity in India: Identifying Unelectrified Locations That are Best Fit for Electrification Through Microgrids” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering. This research report outlines why microgrid, which has only scratched the surface, is likely to become huge in India market and it’s a perfect PPP model to achieve 100% household level access to electricity by 2024-2025. Microgrids utility will be beyond last-mile connectivity and will find its way into industrial captive power, commercial captive and even at the individual residence cluster level. In an attempt to promote microgrids in India, the government issued a draft national policy on renewable energy-based mini- and microgrids. The policy proposes to set up at least 10,000 renewable micro-and mini-grid projects across the country, with 500 MW of generation capacity to be developed by private players by 2022 in order to cater to around 237 million people experiencing energy shortage. Microgrids utilise various generation resources including diesel, solar photovoltaic (PV), micro-hydro and biomass gasification, and also employ hybrid technologies such as wind-diesel and PV-diesel. While diesel-based microgrids are the most commonly used globally, solar PV systems are also gaining popularity due to the reduced cost of PV modules and solar PV equipment. In India, solar microgrids with an aggregate capacity of 1,899 kWp have been installed so far in 63 villages with financial support (30 per cent of the project cost) from the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE). Thus, for a 10 kW direct current microgrid, the MNRE offers Rs 105 per watt, and for systems with a module capacity of 10-250 kW, it offers Rs 90 per watt. The systems come with a minimum warranty of five years in the rural and remote areas of the country. In India, key players in the microgrid market include Gram Power, Mera Gao Power, DESI Power, Omnigrid Micropower Company and Gram Oorja Solutions. Most of these players deploy solar-based microgrids in combination with smart grid technologies in states such as Karnataka, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. Currently, commercial investors are sceptical about investing in the microgrid market due to a perceived lack of visibility, market maturity, and scalability concerns. Given the increasing global focus on renewable energy generation and commitments to counter climate change, microgrids offer a range of benefits. There are challenges but the advantages outweigh these and the technology interventions, government support will pave way for economically sound microgrid based power distribution system which is self-sustainable, operates in tandem to the grid or on a completely independent grid basis.

Key Topics Covered 1. Executive Summary 2. Research Approach & Methodology 3. Decentralized Distributed Generation in India 4. About Microgrids & its technology landscape

Components of microgrid Types of microgrid New types of microgrid

5. Policy Initiative to promote microgrid in India 6. Benefits & Challenges associated with microgrids

Adoption barrier Integration challenges

7. Microgrids progress & potential in India

Microgrid installations across India Estimated Potential Projects in pipeline

8. Potential locations, clusters for microgrid project 9. Governance, Policy & Regulations on microgrid in India

Draft policy on micro and mini-grids MNRE definition of a microgrid Proposed tariff structure Permits & Clearances

10. State-level regulations and policies on microgrid 11. Case studies/profile of operating microgrid projects in India market – evaluating successes, challenges & key learning’s 12. Key companies in India in the microgrid solution providers in India

Products, Projects & Services

13. The business model of microgrid & perceived barriers

Business Model Lighting only Lighting plus Anchor Load Barriers The threat of grid extension Payment system Funding Project scale and size Poor demand for power Levelized cost of electricity Grid parity

14. Go-To Market StrategyCompanies Mentioned

DESI Power Gram Oorja Solutions Gram Power Mera Gao Power Omnigrid Micropower Company For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ryhlli

