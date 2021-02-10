17:30 | 10.02.2021

The New York Knicks and Squarespace Announce Fourth Annual “Make It Awards”

The New York Knicks and Squarespace, the leading all-in-one website building platform, today announced the kickoff of the fourth annual “Make It Awards,” a program that provides select tri-state area businesses with the funds, exposure and guidance they need to take their businesses to the next level. Each of the winning businesses, four in total, will be provided with a $30,000 grant, a one-year subscription for Squarespace, use of select Squarespace marketing inventory, a feature segment on MSG Networks, and one-on-one mentorship from a member of an esteemed panel of judges.

To apply for the award, applicants must share details on their business; their inspiration for becoming an entrepreneur; how their business supports their community; and a plan for how they would use the funds. Starting today and through March 12, participants will have the opportunity to apply for this initiative on www.makeitawards.com. The judging panel this year will consist of Knicks legend Walt “Clyde” Frazier, Malai Ice Cream owner Pooja Bavishi, Co-Founder of Street Dreams Magazine Steven “Sweatpants” Irby, Financial Gym owner & 2019 Make It Awards winner Shannon McLay, Entrepreneur & Creative Storyteller Bianca Jeanty and Filmmaker and Social Media Personality Nicolas “New York Nico” Heller. Additionally, Squarespace Founder and CEO Anthony Casalena will return as a judge for a fourth year. “Together with Madison Square Garden Sports and The New York Knicks, the ‘Make It Awards’ have gifted $360,000 to local NYC entrepreneurs since 2018,” said Anthony Casalena, Founder and CEO of Squarespace. “I’m continuously inspired by the passion and creativity of the small businesses in our community, and I’m excited that Squarespace can play a role in their growth.” Through their partnership, the New York Knicks and Squarespace continue to display a shared passion for the drive and grit that personifies New York City, highlighting their dedication to the city’s local businesses, which is needed now more than ever. The continued renewal of this program showcases the commitment both organizations have to giving back to New York and making a difference in the community. The four winners will be notified in late March 2021. The $30,000 grant is inspired by the loan Squarespace Founder and CEO Anthony Casalena received from his parents to launch the company. Previous “Make It Awards” winners include Open Style Lab, based in Great Neck, NY, Just Soul Catering, based in Queens, NY, Dollaride, based in Brooklyn, NY as well as Farm.One & The Lead Athletics, based in New York, NY.

