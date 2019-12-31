|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
22:00 | 30.03.2020
The Peck Company Holdings Reports 2019 Results
The Peck Company Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PECK) (the “Company” or “Peck”), a leading commercial solar engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) company, today announced the Company’s financial results for the fourth quarter (“Q4 2019”) and year ended December 31, 2019.
Gross profit increased 33% to $4.2 million, compared to $3.1 million in 2018
Operating income decreased 17% to $1.0 million, compared to $1.2 million in 2018; primarily due to the cost associated with being a public company
Adjusted EBITDA increased by 12% to $1.9 million, compared to $1.7 million in 2018
$30 Million in backlog, projects currently under contract and anticipated contracts to-date
Awarded 95% of the projects it has reviewed for construction
Completed 25 projects totaling more than 35 Megawatts (MWs)
Executed $17 million agreement for 7 MWs with a customer who has a backlog of several hundred million dollars in new solar projects
Appointed renewable energy expert Daniel Dus to Board of Directors
Named to Solar Power World’s top solar contractors list
Completed business combination with Jensyn Acquisition Corp. in becoming a publicly-traded company on the NASDAQ
In addition, Peck is engaging existing customers and new partners outside of Vermont as part of its planned 2020 expansion across the Northeast. Peck has already identified over $20 million of potential opportunities in other states. .
Gross profit for the year ended December 31, 2019 was $4.2 million, an increase of $1.0 million, or 33%, compared to $3.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2018. The resulting gross margin was 14.8% for the year ended December 31, 2019, compared to 19.8% for the year ended December 31, 2018. Gross margins for the year ended December 31, 2019 were lower as a result of acquiring projects directly from our development partners at the notice to proceed phase. This strategy results in an increase in revenue and gross profit but does deteriorate the gross margin. The Company will continue to deploy this strategy to gain control of projects at an earlier stage and increase the predictability of its revenue stream.
General and administrative expenses for the year ended December 31, 2019 were $2.3 million, an increase of $1.1 million, or 89%, compared to $1.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2018. The increase in general and administration expenses were primarily due to the cost associated with being a public company, as the expenses for accounting, legal and professional services increased significantly in the year ended December 31, 2019 compared to the year ended December 31, 2018.
Operating income for the year ended December 31, 2019 was $1.0 million, a decrease of $0.2 million, or 17%, compared to $1.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2018. The decrease in operating income was primarily due to the cost associated with being a public company, as the expenses for accounting, legal and professional services increased significantly in the year ended December 31, 2019 compared to the year ended December 31, 2018.
Depreciation expenses for the year ended December 31, 2019 were $0.6 million, an increase of $0.1 million, or 16%, compared to $0.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2018. Depreciation expenses increased primarily due to the purchase of additional equipment for the construction of Peck’s solar array assets.
Interest expense for the year ended December 31, 2019 was $0.3 million, an increase of $0.2 million, or 132%, compared to $0.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2018. Interest exepnses increased primarily due to increased utilization of Peck’s line of credit.
Net loss for the year ended December 31, 2019 was $0.4 million, compared to a net income of $1.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2018. The net loss for the year ended December 31, 2019 was primarily due to a $1.1 million provision for income taxes, compared to nil for the year ended December 31, 2018.
Pro-forma net income, excluding such a provision for income taxes but taking into effect a normalized tax rate, for the year ended December 31, 2019 was $0.5 million, compared to a net income of $0.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2018. The resulting pro-forma earnings per share (EPS) for the year ended December 31, 2019 was $0.11 per diluted share, compared to $0.33 per diluted share (EPS) for the year ended December 31, 2018.
Adjusted EBITDA for the year ended December 31, 2019 was $1.9 million, an increase of $0.2 million, or 12%, compared to $1.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2018.
Adjusted EPS for the year ended December 31, 2019 was $0.42, compared to $0.52 for the year ended December 31, 2018.
The reconciliations of EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA to net (loss) income, the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP, are shown in the table below:
Year ended
2019
2018
Net income (loss)
$
(427,759
)
$
1,056,222
Depreciation and amortization
621,234
537,484
Interest expense
313,068
134,810
Income Tax
1,104,840
250
EBITDA
1,611,383
1,728,766
Other costs
273,819
0
Adjusted EBITDA
1,885,202
1,676,989
Weighted Average shares outstanding
4,447,681
3,234,501
Adjusted EPS
0.42
0.52
Date: Monday, March 30, 2020
Time: 4:30 PM ET
Dial-in: 1-877-407-3974 (Domestic)
1-201-689-8040 (International)
Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2298/33820
For those unable to participate during the live broadcast, a replay of the call will also be available from 7:30 p.m. Eastern Time on March 30, 2020 through 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on April 13, 2020 by dialing 1-877-481-4010 (domestic) and 1-919-882-2331 (international) and referencing the replay pin number: 33820.
These non-GAAP measures are not in accordance with, or an alternative to, GAAP and should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute or superior to, the other measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. Using only the non-GAAP financial measures, particularly Adjusted EBITDA, to analyze our performance would have material limitations because such calculations are based on a subjective determination regarding the nature and classification of events and circumstances that investors may find significant. We compensate for these limitations by presenting both the GAAP and non-GAAP measures of our operating results. Although other companies may report measures entitled “Adjusted EBITDA” or similar in nature, numerous methods may exist for calculating a company’s Adjusted EBITDA or similar measures. As a result, the methods that we use to calculate Adjusted EBITDA may differ from the methods used by other companies to calculate their non-GAAP measures.
The forward-looking statements included in this press release are based on our current expectations, projections, estimates and assumptions. These statements are only predictions, not guarantees. Such forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. These risks and uncertainties may cause actual results to differ materially from what is forecast in such forward-looking statements, and include, without limitation, the risk factors described from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K.
All forward-looking statements included in this press release are based on information currently available to us, and we assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statement except as may be required by law.
December 31, 2019 and 2018
Current Assets:
Cash
$
95,930
$
313,217
Accounts receivable, net of allowance
7,363,605
2,054,413
Costs and estimated earnings in excess of billings
1,272,372
718,984
Due from stockholders
0
2,858
Other current assets
201,326
0
Total current assets
8,933,233
3,089,472
Property and equipment:
Building and improvements
672,727
666,157
Vehicles
1,283,364
1,147,371
Tools and equipment
517,602
493,760
Solar arrays
6,386,025
6,386,025
8,859,718
8,693,313
Less accumulated depreciation
(2,193,007
)
(1,571,774
)
6,666,711
7,121,539
Other Assets:
Captive insurance investment
140,875
80,823
Due from stockholders
0
250,000
Deferred finance charges
365,035
0
Cash surrender value – life insurance
0
224,530
505,910
555,353
Total assets
$
16,105,854
$
10,766,364
Current Liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
3,949,458
$
1,495,785
Accrued expenses
119,211
236,460
Billings in excess of costs and estimated earnings on uncompleted contracts
126,026
180,627
Accrued losses on contract in progress
0
9,128
Due to stockholders
342,718
33,463
Line of credit
3,510,100
972,524
Current portion of deferred compensation
27,880
27,068
Current portion of long-term debt
426,254
410,686
Total current liabilities
8,501,647
3,365,730
Long-term liabilities:
Deferred compensation, net of current portion
88,883
116,711
Deferred tax liability
1,098,481
0
Long-term debt, net of current portion
1,986,050
2,212,885
Total liabilities
3,173,414
2,329,596
Stockholders’ equity:
Preferred stock – 0.0001 par value 1,000,000 shares authorized, 0 issued and outstanding
0
0
Common stock – 0.0001 par value 49,000,000 shares authorized, 5,298,159 and 3,234,501 issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2019 and 2018 , respectively
529
323
Additional paid-in capital
826,388
552,630
Retained earnings
3,603,876
4,518,085
Total Stockholders’ equity
4,430,793
5,071,038
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
$
16,105,854
$
10,766,364
For the Years Ended December 31, 2019 and 2018
Earned revenue
$
28,221,569
$
15,956,097
Cost of earned revenue
24,050,197
12,806,767
Gross profit
4,171,372
3,149,330
Warehouse and other operating expenses
864,359
732,196
General and administrative expenses
2,316,900
1,226,102
Total operating expenses
3,181,259
1,958,298
Operating income
990,113
1,191,032
Other income (expenses)
Interest expense
(313,068
)
(134,810
)
Total other income (expenses)
(313,068
)
(134,810
)
Income before income taxes
677,045
1,056,222
Provision for income taxes
1,104,840
250
Net (loss) income
$
(427,795
)
$
1,055,972
Pro forma information
Net (loss) income
$
677,045
$
1,056,222
Income tax expense
187,677
292,785
$
489,368
$
763,437
Net (loss) income per share
Weighted average shares outstanding
Basic
4,447,681
3,234,501
Diluted
4,447,681
3,234,501
Basic
$
(0.10
)
$
0.33
Diluted
$
(0.10
)
$
0.33
For the Years Ended December 31, 2019 and 2018
Cash flows from operating activities
Net (loss) income
$
(427,795
)
$
1,055,972
Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation
621,234
537,484
Provision for deferred income taxes
1,098,481
0
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
(5,309,192
)
1,071,945
Prepaid expenses
(201,326
)
0
Costs and estimated earnings in excess of billings
(553,388
)
(314,885
)
Accounts payable
2,453,673
(707,687
)
Accrued expenses
(117,249
)
(87,677
)
Billings in excess of costs and estimated earnings on uncompleted contracts
(54,601
)
(73,556
)
Accrued losses on contract in progress
(9,128
)
9,128
Deferred compensation
(27,005
)
143,768
Net cash (used in ) provided by operating activities
(2,526,296
)
1,634,492
Cash flows from investing activities:
Purchase of solar arrays and equipment
(166,405
)
(2,729,089
)
Cash surrender value – life insurance
224,530
(83,897
)
Investment in captive insurance
(60,052
)
(44,823
)
Net cash used in investing activities
(1,927
)
(2,857,809
)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Net borrowings on line of credit
2,561,690
972,524
Proceeds from long-term debt
136,089
930,395
Payments of long-term debt
(347,356
)
(387,622
)
Due to stockholders
309,255
(245,715
)
Recapitalization costs paid
(129,100
)
0
Stockholder distributions paid
(219,600
)
(493,829
)
Net cash provided by financing activities
2,310,936
1,021,468
Net decrease in cash
(217,287
)
(447,564
)
Cash, beginning of year
313,217
760,781
Cash, end of year
$
95,930
$
313,217
Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information
Cash paid during the year for:
Interest
$
244150
$
134,810
Income taxes
5,859
250
Supplemental schedule of non-cash investing and financing activities:
Vehicles purchased and financed
$
126,793
$
189,563
Accrued S corporation distributions which have not been paid
$
266,814
