1:26 | 27.03.2020

The Primerica Foundation Donates $175,000 to COVID-19 Relief Efforts

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI), a leading provider of financial services to middle income families in North America, today announced that The Primerica Foundation has donated $175,000 to the COVID-19 relief efforts through grants to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Foundation, American Red Cross, Community Foundation of Northeast Georgia and United Way of Greater Atlanta. The primary focus of this funding will go to relief efforts in Gwinnett County, GA and the greater Atlanta area, while the CDC donation will help it continue to lead the nation’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. “Primerica’s top priority is to protect the health and well-being of our clients, representatives, employees, and the communities where we live and work,” said Kathryn Kieser, EVP, Chairman, and President of The Primerica Foundation. “Primerica is headquartered in Gwinnett County, and we are providing immediate support to non-profit organizations to address frontline needs throughout the County, especially the needs of the most vulnerable among us.” Primerica is closely monitoring the COVID-19 situation and is taking proactive steps to help ensure our employees are safe and our clients’ needs are met. We have successfully implemented a work from home plan, and about 85% of our approximately 1,800 employees in Gwinnett County are working remotely. We also expanded temporary sick leave coverage to provide an extra measure of support for employees who are unable to work due to COVID-19. Equally important, our 130,000 life insurance licensed representatives are using video conferencing and other innovative technologies to provide the same level of exceptional service that our clients have come to expect. For more information on Primerica’s COVID-19 response efforts, see www.primerica.com.

About Primerica, Inc.

Primerica, Inc., headquartered in Duluth, GA, is a leading provider of financial services to middle-income households in North America. Licensed representatives educate Primerica clients about how to better prepare for a more secure financial future by assessing their needs and providing appropriate solutions through term life insurance, mutual funds, annuities and other financial products. Primerica insured approximately 5 million lives and had over 2 million client investment accounts at December 31, 2019. Primerica, through its insurance company subsidiaries, was the #2 issuer of Term Life insurance coverage in North America in 2018. Primerica stock is included in the S&P MidCap 400 and the Russell 1000 stock indices and is traded on The New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “PRI.” The Primerica Foundation is committed to supporting community causes, which contribute to the obtainment and preservation of self-sufficiency for the underserved and low-to moderate income families and individuals. The Primerica Foundation is the charitable arm of Primerica, Inc. with tax-exempt status under section 501 (c)(3) tax code.

