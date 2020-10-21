|
22.10.2020
The Pumpkin Seeds Market 2020-2024 – Featuring AKS-NEV Ltd., B&G Foods Inc., Campbell Soup Co., Among Others | Technavio
The pumpkin seeds market is poised to grow by USD 631.11 million during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of almost 13% during the forecast period.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the health benefits of pumpkin seeds.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
Pumpkin Seeds Market Forecast
Pumpkin Seeds Market Industry Analysis
Value chain analysis
Market segment analysis
Market size 2019
Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 – 2024
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Comparison by End user
Food – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Seed oil production – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Nutraceuticals – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Market opportunity by End user
Geographic comparison
APAC – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Europe – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
North America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
South America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
MEA – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
Landscape disruption
Market positioning of vendors
AKS-NEV Ltd.
B&G Foods Inc.
Campbell Soup Co.
Giant Snacks Inc.
The Kraft Heinz Co.
McCormick & Co. Inc.
Nestle SA
PepsiCo Inc.
PRANA
Rizhao Golden Nut Group
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
