3:45 | 22.10.2020

The Pumpkin Seeds Market 2020-2024 – Featuring AKS-NEV Ltd., B&G Foods Inc., Campbell Soup Co., Among Others | Technavio

The pumpkin seeds market is poised to grow by USD 631.11 million during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of almost 13% during the forecast period.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201021005743/en/Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Pumpkin Seeds Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The report on the pumpkin seeds market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the health benefits of pumpkin seeds.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19.

The pumpkin seeds market analysis includes the end-user segment and geographic landscapes. This study identifies the increasing availability through online retailers as one of the prime reasons driving the pumpkin seeds market growth during the next few years. This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The pumpkin seeds market covers the following areas:

Pumpkin Seeds Market Sizing Pumpkin Seeds Market Forecast Pumpkin Seeds Market Industry Analysis

Companies Mentioned

AKS-NEV Ltd. B&G Foods Inc. Campbell Soup Co. Giant Snacks Inc. The Kraft Heinz Co. McCormick & Co. Inc. Nestle SA PepsiCo Inc. PRANA Rizhao Golden Nut Group.

Key Topics Covered:Executive SummaryMarket Landscape

Market ecosystem Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition Market segment analysis Market size 2019 Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 – 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Summary Bargaining power of buyers Bargaining power of suppliers Threat of new entrants Threat of substitutes Threat of rivalry Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments Comparison by End user Food – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Seed oil production – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Nutraceuticals – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Market opportunity by End user

Customer landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation Geographic comparison APAC – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Europe – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 North America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 South America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 MEA – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Key leading countries Market opportunity by geography Market drivers Market challenges Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered Market positioning of vendors AKS-NEV Ltd. B&G Foods Inc. Campbell Soup Co. Giant Snacks Inc. The Kraft Heinz Co. McCormick & Co. Inc. Nestle SA PepsiCo Inc. PRANA Rizhao Golden Nut Group

Appendix

Scope of the report Currency conversion rates for US$ Research methodology List of abbreviations

