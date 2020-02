23:59 | 04.02.2020

The Royal Canadian Mint Commemorates the 75th Anniversary of the Liberation of the Netherlands on its Newest Second World War Battlefront Series Fine Silver Coin

OTTAWA, Feb. 4, 2020 /CNW/ – The Royal Canadian Mint’s time-honoured practice of issuing coins recognizing the sacrifice of Canada’s veterans endures on a new fine silver coin commemorating the 75(th) anniversary of the Liberation of the Netherlands, illustrated by artist Pandora Young. The scene appearing on the reverse of this coin illustrates the emotion of people rediscovering their long-lost freedom thanks to the service and sacrifice of the First Canadian Army, which led a nine-month campaign at tremendous personal cost. The scene focuses on a Canadian soldier surrounded by children as his tank parades down the street of a typical Dutch city centre. In a simple display of gratitude, one of the children is offering the soldier a tulip: a gesture annually repeated by the Kingdom of the Netherlands since the end of the Second World War. To this day, thousands of tulips bloom in Ottawa as a living symbol or the unbreakable friendship between Canada and the Netherlands. This inspiring collectible, along with many others, are available to the public as of today.As a way of sparking interest in coin collecting, the Mint has released the 2020 5-Coin Numis-Tastic Set. This is an educational collection of 25-cent circulation coins featuring different finishes: Brilliant Uncirculated, Proof, Matte Proof, Reverse Proof, and Specimen. Each coin demonstrates the variety of finishes currently used by the Mint and the coin set’s packaging contains detailed descriptions of each technique for the reading pleasure of experienced and budding collectors alike.Other coins launching this month include:

— The 2020 $50 Fine Silver Coin – Maple Leaves in Motion, designed by

artist Joel Kimmel and featuring a new precision of gold and black

rhodium plating over 99.99% pure silver;

— Two new egg-shaped coins by Ukrainian-Canadian artists: Dave Melnychuk’s

coloured 2020 $20 Fine Silver Coin – Traditional Pysanka and Nathalie

Kit’s traditionally-engraved 2020 $250 Pure Gold Coin – Tree of Life

Pysanka;

— The 2020 1/10(th) oz. Pure Gold Coin – Tribute to Alex Colville: 1967

Dollar, featuring Colville’s iconic flying goose design created in

honour of Canada’s centennial;

— The 2020 $10 Fine Silver Coin – O Canada! Polar Bears, designed by

artist Claude Thivierge;

— The 2020 $5 Fine Silver Coin – Moments to Hold: Celebrating 100 Years of

the RCMP, revisiting a classic Ago Aarand design;

— The 2020 $25 Fine Silver Piedfort – Timeless Icons: Polar Bear,

featuring the artwork of Pierre Leduc; and,

— The crystal-enhanced 2020 $5 Fine Silver Coin – Birthstones: March,

featuring the artwork of Pandora Young.

