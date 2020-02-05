17:10 | 12.02.2020

The Top AR Companies Already Seeing Sizable Demand in 2020

Financialnewsmedia.com News CommentaryPALM BEACH, Florida, Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Global demand for augmented reality has become explosive. In fact, according to Global Market Insights [https://www.industryweek.com/technology-and-iiot/article/22004541/apples-next-big-thing-augmented-reality], the market for AR products could surge up to 85% to $165 billion in the next four years. One of the top sectors where we’re already seeing sizable demand is weapons. For example, the U.S. Army wants to buy enough AR goggles to outfit nearly half of all close combat forces, according to Marine Corp Times. “The service released its fiscal year 2020 budget, which will have to go through lengthy scrutiny and likely changes by Congress before becoming official, and is requesting 40,219 Integrated Visual Augmentation Systems, or IVAS.” All of this is creating sizable opportunity for companies including NexTech AR Solutions [https://www.nextechar.com/] (OTCQB: NEXCF) (CSE: NTAR), American Outdoor Brands Corp. , Vista Outdoor Inc. , Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. , and Lockheed Martin Corporation .NexTech AR Solutions [https://www.nextechar.com/] (OTCQB: NEXCF) (CSE: NTAR) BREAKING NEWS: NexTech AR Solutions [https://www.nextechar.com/], the leader in augmented reality for e-commerce and AR learning applications, has received a new order from Walther Arms, [https://www.nextechar.com/] most famous as the manufacturer of James Bond’s Walther PPK. Walther has been a NexTech customer since April 2019 and has had multiple expansion contracts in 2019 with the company. Walther has now signed a new 2020 expansion contract for three more AR experiences. Cody Osborn marketing manager at Walther Arms comments: “NexTech has provided Walther customers a unique experience in shopping for their handgun. We have seen a significant increase in time spent on each webpage that features the Augmented Reality button that NexTech has provided. Our new 2020 lineup of products continue to push the boundaries of performance in pistols, the Augmented Reality allows the customer to immerse themselves in every detail of the model before purchasing, furthering Walther’s status as a performance leader.” Evan Gappelberg, CEO of NexTech comments: “Getting re-orders for our AR technology from Walther is a powerful affirmation and speaks volumes about how our customers feel about our product. Cody and Walther have recognized the unique and powerful advantage augmented reality can have in their marketing and sale of its products. We are looking forward to continuing to expand our partnership with Walther into even more areas in 2020 such as product training, which provides huge value and growth opportunities for both of our companies.”Other defense-related developments from around the markets include:American Outdoor Brands Corp. announced that its Board of Directors [https://ir.aob.com/news-releases/news-release-details/american-outdoor-brands-corporation-announces-leadership] has named Mark P. Smith and Brian D. Murphy as co-Presidents and co-Chief Executive Officers of American Outdoor Brands Corp., effective immediately. Smith was most recently President of the Manufacturing Services Division of the company, while Murphy was most recently President of the Outdoor Products & Accessories Division. In their co-leadership roles, Smith and Murphy succeed James Debney, who has separated as President and Chief Executive Officer and as a Director of the company, following the determination by the Board of Directors that he engaged in conduct inconsistent with a non-financial company policy. The company is proceeding with its previously announced plan to spin-off its outdoor products and accessories business as a tax-free stock dividend to its stockholders in the second half of calendar 2020, a transaction that would create two independent publicly traded companies: Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (which would encompass the firearm business) and American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (which would encompass the outdoor products and accessories business). Jeffrey D. Buchanan, Chief Financial Officer, will continue to serve as the lead executive on coordinating and executing the separation of the two businesses. Vista Outdoor Inc. reported operating results [https://investors.vistaoutdoor.com/file/Index?KeyFile=402673059] for the third quarter of its Fiscal Year 2020 (FY20), which ended on December 29, 2019. “We are pleased to see continued stabilization of the ammunition market, alongside year over year growth for many of our brands. Notably, our Ammunition business delivered positive revenue growth for the first time in eleven quarters,” said Vista Outdoor Chief Executive Officer Chris Metz. “While the external environment remains fluid, we continue to favorably position Vista Outdoor to deliver strong, profitable growth, and increased free cash flow. I am confident in the plans we have in place, and in our team’s ability to successfully deliver on our full year expectations for Fiscal Year 2020.”Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. will announce its financial results [https://ruger.com/news/2020-02-05.html] for the fourth quarter and year-end 2019 and file its Annual Report on Form 10-K on Wednesday, February 19, 2020, after the close of the stock market. On Thursday, February 20, 2020, Sturm, Ruger will host a webcast at 9:00 a.m. ET to discuss the fourth quarter and year-end 2019 operating results. Interested parties can access the webcast at Ruger.com/corporate or by dialing 855-871-7398, participant code 3039214.Lockheed Martin Corporation delivered the second of two KC-130J Super Hercules aerial refuelers [https://news.lockheedmartin.com/2020-02-07-Lockheed-Martin-Delivers-Second-KC-130J-Aerial-Refueler-to-Frances-Armee-de-lAir] to representatives from France’s Armée de l’Air on Feb. 4, at the company’s Aeronautics facility in Marietta, Georgia. France has received a total of four Super Hercules aircraft — two C-130J-30 combat delivery airlifters and two KC-130J aerial refuelers — through a Foreign Military Sale with the U.S. government. The two C-130J-30 airlifters were delivered in 2017 and 2018, and first KC-130J delivered in September 2019. All of these Super Hercules are operated in conjunction with France’s existing C-130H fleet. “France’s C-130 crews have long demonstrated the unmatched and proven performance of the Hercules aircraft in support of critical missions,” said Rod McLean, Vice President and General Manager, Air Mobility & Maritime Missions at Lockheed Martin. “This additional KC-130J expands the Armée de l’Air’s already robust airlift and refueling resources to not only serve as a national asset, but a global resource as well.”DISCLAIMER: FN Media Group LLC (FNM), which owns and operates Financialnewsmedia.com and MarketNewsUpdates.com, is a third-party publisher and news dissemination service provider, which disseminates electronic information through multiple online media channels. FNM is NOT affiliated in any manner with any company mentioned herein. FNM and its affiliated companies are a news dissemination solutions provider and are NOT a registered broker/dealer/analyst/adviser, holds no investment licenses and may NOT sell, offer to sell or offer to buy any security. FNM’s market updates, news alerts and corporate profiles are NOT a solicitation or recommendation to buy, sell or hold securities. The material in this release is intended to be strictly informational and is NEVER to be construed or interpreted as research material. All readers are strongly urged to perform research and due diligence on their own and consult a licensed financial professional before considering any level of investing in stocks. All material included herein is republished content and details which were previously disseminated by the companies mentioned in this release. FNM is not liable for any investment decisions by its readers or subscribers. Investors are cautioned that they may lose all or a portion of their investment when investing in stocks. For current services performed FNM expects to be compensated thirty five hundred dollars for news coverage of current press releases issued by NexTech AR Solutions [https://www.nextechar.com/], by a non-affiliated third party. FNM HOLDS NO SHARES OF ANY COMPANY NAMED IN THIS RELEASE.This release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. “Forward-looking statements” describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as “may”, “future”, “plan” or “planned”, “will” or “should”, “expected,” “anticipates”, “draft”, “eventually” or “projected”. You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company’s annual report on Form 10-K or 10-KSB and other filings made by such company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included herein, and not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof and FNM undertakes no obligation to update such statements.Contact Information:email: editor@financialnewsmedia.com [mailto:editor@financialnewsmedia.com]+1(561)325-8757 Financialnewsmedia.com Web site: https://www.financialnewsmedia.com//