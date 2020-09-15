|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
23:21 | 15.09.2020
The Toro Company Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend
The Toro Company (NYSE: TTC) today announced that its board of directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share. This dividend is payable on October 9, 2020, to shareholders of record on September 28, 2020.
