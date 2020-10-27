0:40 | 28.10.2020

The U.S. EPA Announces New 5-Year Registration for XtendiMax® Herbicide, Bayer’s Low-Volatility Dicamba Product

Today, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced a new 5-year registration for XtendiMax® herbicide with VaporGrip® Technology, an important weed-control tool for many U.S. growers. The EPA stated that “With today’s decision, farmers now have the certainty they need to make plans for their 2021 growing season. After reviewing substantial amounts of new information, conducting scientific assessments based on the best available science, and carefully considering input from stakeholders we have reached a resolution that is good for our farmers and our environment.” “We welcome the EPA’s science-based review and registration decision providing growers access to this important tool,” said Lisa Safarian, President of Bayer Crop Science North America. “Growers need options, and we are proud of our role in bringing innovations like XtendiMax herbicide forward to help growers safely and successfully protect their crops from tough-to-control weeds.” The new EPA-approved product label for XtendiMax herbicide includes some changes to further ensure growers can use the product successfully. The EPA stated, “To manage off-site movement of dicamba, EPA’s 2020 registration features important control measures, including:

Requiring an approved [volatility reduction] buffering agent (also called a Volatility Reduction Agent or VRA) be tank mixed with OTT dicamba products prior to all applications to control volatility.Requiring a downwind buffer of 240 feet and 310 feet in areas where listed species are located.Prohibiting OTT application of dicamba on soybeans after June 30 and cotton after July 30.Simplifying the label and use directions so that growers can more easily determine when and how to properly apply dicamba.”

“Growers have been clear how vitally important this tool is for their weed-management programs,” said Alex Zenteno, Bayer dicamba product manager. “The EPA’s strong science-based decision and new measures, including the introduction of VaporGrip® Xtra Agent, will help growers use the product even more successfully. We look forward to working with growers to ensure they are aware of the new XtendiMax herbicide label and prepared for the upcoming season. We take our stewardship responsibility very seriously, and we will continue to enhance our trainings, resources, and other support heading into 2021.” The new EPA registration for XtendiMax herbicide follows Bayer’s recent launch announcement for XtendFlex® soybeans, which brings additional yield potential and weed-control flexibility to the Roundup Ready® Xtend Crop System. “Now that growers have certainty about the registration of XtendiMax herbicide and availability of XtendFlex soybeans, we are excited for our customers to have an outstanding 2021 season and beyond,” said Safarian. “We are committed to the Roundup Ready Xtend Crop System, which will continue to evolve and play an important role in Bayer’s crop protection and seed portfolio going forward.”

The Roundup Ready® Xtend Crop System Yield Advantage

“The 2020 season was unique in many aspects, but the yield advantage seen by farmers using the Roundup Ready Xtend Crop System proved to be consistently high once again,” said John Chambers, Bayer’s North American Head of Market Development. “Harvest results so far show that the Roundup Ready Xtend Crop System has an average 3.5 bushel per acre yield advantage1 over the Enlist ™ Weed Control System in farmer managed herbicide systems trials. We’ve seen consistent performance with a 75% win rate across these comparisons. Overall, farmers continue to experience excellent weed control with higher profit potential. We encourage our customers to connect with their local seed seller to understand local performance and product recommendations.” “In the early results from Bayer’s commercial germplasm trials, farmers continue to experience high-yield performance and the solid agronomics they have come to expect,” added Chambers. “When we look at the performance of Bayer’s top volume XtendFlex® soybean products, they have won over 70% of the comparisons against Enlist E3™ soybeans so far and are delivering a 4+ bushel per acre advantage2.” “In addition, cotton with XtendFlex® Technology continues to see strong yield potential and agronomic results from what has been harvested thus far,” added Chambers. “Bayer looks forward to sharing the yield results shortly after harvest. From 2017-2019, Bollgard® 3 XtendFlex® cotton saw an 87 lbs. per acre advantage vs. key competitors in head-to-head testing.3” For more information, visit www.RoundupReadyXtend.com. ***

Bayer is a global enterprise with core competencies in the life science fields of health care and nutrition. Its products and services are designed to benefit people by supporting efforts to overcome the major challenges presented by a growing and aging global population. At the same time, the Group aims to increase its earning power and create value through innovation and growth. Bayer is committed to the principles of sustainable development, and the Bayer brand stands for trust, reliability and quality throughout the world. In fiscal 2019, the Group employed around 104,000 people and had sales of 43.5 billion euros. Capital expenditures amounted to 2.9 billion euros, R&D expenses to 5.3 billion euros. For more information, go to www.bayer.com.

12020 Farmer Managed Soybean System Trials (40 locations in 2020 reporting data located in IA, IL, IN, KS, MI, MN, MO, NE, OH, PA, and SD). Roundup Ready® Xtend Crop System data = Roundup Ready 2 Xtend® soybeans with a farmer-selected weed control program that may include dicamba, glyphosate and various residual herbicides. Enlist® Weed Control System data = Enlist E3TM soybeans with a farmer-selected weed control program that may include glyphosate, 2,4-D, Liberty® 280 SL herbicide and various residual herbicides.

22020 Bayer Commercial Germplasm Trials (94 locations in 2020 reporting data located in IL, IN, IA, KS, MD, MI, MN, MO, NE, OH, SD, TN, and WI) Bayer Commercial Germplasm Trials = 9 of the top 10 volume forecasted XtendFlex products.

3Data as of February 4, 2020. Yield advantage calculated comparing top 3 Bollgard® 3 XtendFlex® varieties by region to top planted Phytogen WideStrike® 3 with Roundup Ready® Flex and Enlist™ varieties by region (USDA – Varieties Planted report – 2019). Texas regions include DP 1820 B3XF, DP 1845 B3XF, DP 1948 B3XF, DP 1835 B3XF, DP 1916 B3XF vs. PHY 250 W3FE, PHY 300 W3FE, PHY 330 W3FE, PHY 350 W3FE, PHY 480 W3FE, PHY 490 W3FE. Midsouth region includes CG 9608 B3XF, DG 3520 B3XF, DG 3570 B3XF vs. PHY 320 W3FE, PHY 330 W3FE, PHY 350 W3FE, PHY 430 W3FE, PHY 580 W3FE. Southeast and Carolinas region includes DG 3615 B3XF, CG 9608 B3XF, DG 3753 B3XF vs. PHY 300 W3FE, PHY 320 W3FE, PHY 330 W3FE, PHY 340 W3FE, PHY 350 W3FE, PHY 430 W3FE, PHY 440 W3FE, PHY 480 W3FE, PHY 580 W3FE. N= 503 trials (Bayer internal trials and Public Testing) 2017-2019.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201027006267/en/