The Use of Cryptocurrencies Continues to Grow in Popularity

NEW YORK, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — The proliferation of cryptocurrencies and blockchain in the more mainstream business infrastructure is often misunderstood by the public, yet is more widespread than most perceive. For example, recent regulatory filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission indicate that JPMorgan is giving its investor clients a way to possibly gain from crypto in the form of public-company stocks. “The notes are linked to an unequally weighted Basket composed of 11 Reference Stocks. Because the Class A common stocks of MicroStrategy Incorporated and Square, Inc. and the common stocks of Riot Blockchain, Inc. and NVIDIA Corporation make up 68.00% of the Basket, we expect that generally the market value of your notes and your payment at maturity will depend to a greater extent on the performance of these four Reference Stocks,” the bank [https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/19617/000121390021014249/s131029_424b2.htm] indicated. Snipp Interactive Inc. , DMG Blockchain Solutions Inc. , Argo Blockchain Plc , Ebang International Holdings Inc. , Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. In addition, several governments are also looking at how to capitalize and incorporate the blockchain technology into existing systems. Commissioners of the city of Miami, for example, recently voted to study moving certain municipal financial transactions to Bitcoin, which would allow city workers to be paid in cryptocurrency, while residents could likewise use it to pay for city services, according to a report [https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-03-09/nevada-asks-can-blockchain-build-a-smarter-city] by Bloomberg.Snipp Interactive Inc. announced yesterday breaking news regarding, “its preliminary unaudited financial results for Q4 2020. Note that these preliminary Q4 2020 financial results have not been audited. The Company is currently in the process of having its full fiscal 2020 financial results audited. All results are reported under International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”) and in US dollars.Q4 2020 Highlights – based on preliminary unaudited results(Refer to Non-GAAP Measures, Gross Margin, EBITDA and Bookings Backlog discussion below)

— EBITDA in Q4 2020 is forecast to improve by over 100% compared to Q4

2019, an EBITDA improvement of over $1,000,000. Q4 2020 EBITDA is

forecast to be greater than $100,000 positive vs Q4 2019 EBITDA that was

negative $1,014,667.

— The Company also forecasts to be EBITDA positive on a full year basis

— Revenue for Q4 2020 is forecast to increase by over 50% compared to Q4

2019. Revenue for Q4 2020 is forecast to be above $2,000,000 compared to

revenue for Q4 2019 of $1,349,685.

— Gross margin in Q4 2020 is forecast to be above 70% compared to 60% in

Q4 2019.

— The Company continued to focus on cost improvements from its integration

efforts, resulting in lower costs over multiple expense categories.

“Q4 marked the end of what was a difficult year for everyone. Despite the profound challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic and the resulting loss of revenue of over $1.5MM for the year, I am very proud of our teams’ dedication and focus on executing to our strategy. This has ultimately led to an epic fourth quarter of growth that clearly demonstrates the growing value of our platform and gives us a base to build on for 2021. As we enter the final month of our first quarter in 2021, we are seeing the benefits accruing from a strong end to the last year. We look forward to completing our annual audit and releasing our full year audited financials in April as well as our first quarter results in May as per our regular release schedule.Visit the Snipp website at http://www.snipp.com/ [http://www.snipp.com/] for Snipp’s full suite of solutions and examples of Snipp programs.Non-GAAP MeasuresSnipp uses certain performance measures throughout this document that are not recognizable under Canadian generally accepted accounting principles or IFRS (“GAAP”). These performance measures include Gross Margin and EBITDA. Management believes that these measures provide supplemental financial information that is useful in the evaluation of the Company’s operations.Investors should be cautioned, however, that these measures should not be construed as alternatives to measures determined in accordance with GAAP and IFRS as an indicator of Snipp’s performance. The Company’s method of calculating these measures may differ from that of other organizations, and accordingly, these may not be comparable.EBITDASnipp defines earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (“EBITDA”) as revenue minus operating expenses excluding non-cash operating expenses of stock-based compensation, depreciation and amortization (interest and taxes are not included in the Company’s operating expenses).Gross MarginSnipp defines Gross Margin as revenue less campaign infrastructure. The Company’s calculation of Gross Margin is not a financial measure that is recognized under GAAP. Investors should be cautioned that the Company’s defined Gross Margin should not be construed as an alternative measure to other measures determined in accordance with GAAP.Bookings BacklogSnipp defines Bookings Backlog as future revenue from existing customer contracts to be recognized in future quarters. Bookings get translated into revenues based on IFRS principles and the Bookings Backlog reflects how revenues in future quarters are steadily being booked today.For our latest “Buzz on the Street” Show featuring Snipp Interactive Inc. recent corporate news, please head over to: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JG1lMnaSnhY&ab_channel=FinancialBuzzMedia [https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JG1lMnaSnhY&ab_channel=FinancialBuzzMedia]DMG Blockchain Solutions Inc. (OTCQB: DMGGF) reported yesterday an update on its intellectual property (IP) status and the use of this IP for developing innovative software solutions on the blockchain ecosystem. DMG’s US technology company, Blockseer, founded in 2013, was one of the first companies operating in data analytics of both the Bitcoin and Ethereum blockchains. With many governments signaling for both tighter regulations in cryptocurrencies as well as their greater acceptance of this technology entering the mainstream, Blockseer’s data and DMG’s overall IP is proving to be current and valuable in many new ways for these evolving market conditions. Existing centralized Bitcoin mining pools are lacking regulatory standards and auditable transparency, and therefore miners may be inadvertently aiding nefarious or criminal users of Bitcoin. DMG’s proprietary KYC and AML technologies represent one of the industry’s best available solutions to provide a legally compliant solution and a regulatory acceptable path forward for Bitcoin miners and the underlying users of Bitcoin in general, without censorship of non-criminal transactions.Argo Blockchain Plc (OTCQX: ARBKF) announced last week that they have mined 129 Bitcoin or Bitcoin Equivalent (together, “BTC”) in the month of February compared to 93 BTC in January. This takes the total amount of BTC mined year-to-date to 222 BTC. At the end of February, the company held a total of 599 BTC. Based on daily foreign exchange rates and cryptocurrency prices during the month, mining revenue in February amounted to USD 6.04 Million compared to USD 3.46 Million in January 2021. Argo generated this income at an average monthly mining margin of approximately 81% for the month of February, up from 71% in January 2021. Argo has additionally announced that as of March 1st, 2021, CEO Peter Wall will receive his salary exclusively in Bitcoin. “I’m thrilled that Argo has achieved another record month in both mining revenue and profits,” said CEO Peter Wall. “A mining margin of 81% is a new milestone for Argo and we’re excited to see what the future holds as we continue to add to our BTC HODL. I’m also pleased to be the first publicly traded company that we know of to have their CEO paid in Bitcoin. Argo is paving the way for both mining companies and the cryptocurrency industry at large.”Ebang International Holdings Inc. announced earlier last year that the Company has completed the designing of a chip for simultaneous Litecoin (LTC) and Dogecoin (Doge) mining as an addition to our current portfolio of cryptocurrency mining chip designs. The Company believes the new design will allow the Company to construct high performance cryptocurrency mining machines superior to other mining machines currently on the market. Mr. Dong Hu, Chairman and CEO of the Company, commented, “The completion of the designing is a credit to our increased investment in R&D in recent years. We have made tremendous efforts to build up our R&D team and accelerate product iteration and innovation. In the future, we will focus on developing more mainstream cryptocurrency mining machines, and we are considering designing more mining chips compatible with multiple cryptocurrencies. We believe it will help increase our revenue from the cryptocurrency mining business and optimize our product offering structure along the blockchain industry value chain.”Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. announced last month the launch of Galaxy Digital Mining, a new business unit committed to providing bitcoin miners with a comprehensive suite of financial services and products. Galaxy Digital Mining will serve as a one-stop financial services platform for miners — drawing the firm’s expertise in trading and risk management, investing and lending, and corporate advisory under one umbrella, tailored to the needs of the mining sector. Leading this new business is Amanda Fabiano, who joined Galaxy from Fidelity Investments, where she oversaw the firm’s mining investments and initiatives as Director of Bitcoin Mining. The team working alongside her brings deep experience at the intersection of traditional finance and digital assets, with backgrounds spanning real asset financing, non-traditional securitization, structured products, investment banking, and strategic advisory.Subscribe Now! 