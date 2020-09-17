13:02 | 17.09.2020

The Whopper® Is Now Free of Colors, Flavors and Preservatives From Artificial Sources

Today, Burger King® restaurants are proud to announce the Whopper® sandwich now features no colors, no flavors and no preservatives from artificial sources in all markets across the United States. It’s the Whopper® and nothing but the Whopper. The milestone is one of various efforts and substantial changes Burger King has made to its menu to promote real food and high-quality ingredients for its guests. In the U.S., 85% of the Burger King permanent food menu is now free of colors, flavors, and preservatives from artificial sources, and the brand is striving to achieve 100% by the beginning of next year.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200917005039/en/The Whopper® Is Now Free of Colors, Flavors and Preservatives From Artificial Sources (Photo: Business Wire)

“We put a lot of effort into the Whopper to make it taste great and the real Whopper free of colors, flavors and preservatives from artificial sources has the same iconic flame-grilled flavor that guests know and love,” said Chris Finazzo, President, Americas, Burger King. “This announcement further highlights our commitment to serve delicious, affordable meals our guests can feel good about.” Over the past few years, the brand has been on a journey to improve the ingredients in the food it serves and to date it has removed around 8,500 tons of artificial ingredients globally. Earlier this year, Burger King removed all preservatives, colors and flavors from artificial sources from the Whopper sandwich in several European countries and select markets in the United States. Now the brand is pushing it one step further, launching the real Whopper across all of the United States and expanding use of real ingredients to Canada, Indonesia and other global markets. “We know that real food tastes better and are working hard to remove all preservatives, colors and flavors from artificial sources from the burgers and food we serve in all countries around the world,” said Fernando Machado, Global Chief Marketing Officer, Restaurant Brands International. “Through our Restaurant Brands for Good framework we are committed to doing the right thing and continuously improving the quality of our food.”

Burger King is highlighting the real food in the iconic Whopper by placing the Whopper Recipe front and center, for a limited time only, in every single sandwich wrapping for everyone to see. For additional information, visit www.bk.com/WhopperRecipe.

