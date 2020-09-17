|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
13:02 | 17.09.2020
The Whopper® Is Now Free of Colors, Flavors and Preservatives From Artificial Sources
Today, Burger King® restaurants are proud to announce the Whopper® sandwich now features no colors, no flavors and no preservatives from artificial sources in all markets across the United States. It’s the Whopper® and nothing but the Whopper. The milestone is one of various efforts and substantial changes Burger King has made to its menu to promote real food and high-quality ingredients for its guests. In the U.S., 85% of the Burger King permanent food menu is now free of colors, flavors, and preservatives from artificial sources, and the brand is striving to achieve 100% by the beginning of next year.
Over the past few years, the brand has been on a journey to improve the ingredients in the food it serves and to date it has removed around 8,500 tons of artificial ingredients globally. Earlier this year, Burger King removed all preservatives, colors and flavors from artificial sources from the Whopper sandwich in several European countries and select markets in the United States. Now the brand is pushing it one step further, launching the real Whopper across all of the United States and expanding use of real ingredients to Canada, Indonesia and other global markets.
“We know that real food tastes better and are working hard to remove all preservatives, colors and flavors from artificial sources from the burgers and food we serve in all countries around the world,” said Fernando Machado, Global Chief Marketing Officer, Restaurant Brands International. “Through our Restaurant Brands for Good framework we are committed to doing the right thing and continuously improving the quality of our food.”
For additional information, visit www.bk.com/WhopperRecipe.
|Partner
|Nutzung
|Quellen & Copyright
|ARIVA.DE AG
|Goldinvest.de
|AGB
|Werbung
|Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
|Deutsche Börse AG
|iwr.de
|Impressum
|© 1998-2020 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
|eResearch
|MIDAS Research
|Datenschutz
|Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
|finanznachrichten.de
|Performaxx
|Disclaimer