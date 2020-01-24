10:30 | 24.01.2020

The Winners of the World Finance Oil and Gas Awards 2019 Have Been Announced – Brought to you by World News Media

LONDON, Jan. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — The most recent edition of World Finance magazine has revealed the recipients of its Oil and Gas Awards 2019 [https://www.worldfinance.com/awards/oil-gas-awards-2019], shining a light on the firms and individuals that have helped push this volatile industry to new heights. Against a backdrop of supply chain disruption, environmental challenges and price fluctuation, these organisations have ploughed on in the face of less than ideal conditions. In fact, these businesses have displayed more than just determination. This year’s winners have shown a willingness to innovate as well, exploring sustainable initiatives that might save their long-term revenue streams and the planet. Qatar Petroleum, for example, which picked up the award for Best Sustainability Company in the Middle East, has a long history of placing environmental issues at the centre of its corporate strategy. The firm has consistently reduced the amount of hazardous waste it produces, increased its recycling and worked closely with other stakeholders to promote sustainability. Other categories comprising the Oil and Gas Awards include Best Drilling Contractor, Best Downstream Company and Best Fully Integrated Company. Individuals were also recognised, with Austin Avuru of Seplat and Total’s Patrick Pouyanné among the recipients of the Best CEO prize. Despite the uncertainty that visited the petrochemical sector in 2019, these businesses and corporate leaders showed no shortage of ambition when it came to driving the industry forward. To learn more about the winners of the World Finance Oil and Gas Awards 2019, check out the latest issue of World Finance, available online, in print and on tablet now.www.worldfinance.com [http://www.worldfinance.com/] World News Media, the parent company of World Finance, is a leading publisher of quality financial and business magazines, which enjoys a global distribution network that includes subscriber lists of prominent decision-makers around the world.Contact InformationWorld News MediaBarclay BallardEditorial Department+44-(0)-20-7553-4177barclay.ballard@wnmedia.com [mailto:barclay.ballard@wnmedia.com]World News Media