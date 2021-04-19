|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
16:39 | 30.12.2021
The Worldwide Agricultural Biologicals Industry is Expected to Reach $18.5 Billion by 2026 – ResearchAndMarkets.com
The “Top Trends in the Global Agricultural Biologicals Market by Agricultural Biologicals, Biocontrols, Biofungicides, Bioinsecticides, Bionematicides, Biostimulants, Biofertilizers, Inoculants, Pheromones, Biological Seed Treatment – Forecast to 2026” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
The global agricultural biologicals market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.9% from an estimated value of USD 10.6 billion in 2021 to reach USD 18.5 billion by 2026.
Agricultural biologicals market has been gaining wide importance among farmers to produce chemical-free food products with the adoption of natural methods. The increased public awareness of the benefits of integrated pest management has created an understanding of plant defense mechanisms among farmers.
The increasing trend of organic farming, biotic & abiotic factors affecting plant growth, favorable government regulations, hazards of using chemicals on the living organisms and the environment are the major driving factors affecting the growth of the agricultural biologicals market. Poor knowledge of the application of biologicals, storage issues, and other technological constraints are expected to restrain the growth of the market.
Regulatory Pressures and Harmful Effects Associated with Synthetic Plant Protection Products
Growing Preference for Organic Products
Limited Entry Barriers Resulting in the Entry of Players of Different Tiers
Hazards of Using Chemical Fertilizers
Strong Demand for High-Value Cash Crops
Crop Losses due to Pest Attacks
Poor Infrastructure & High Initial Investment
Commercialization of Low-Quality Biological Products
Short Shelf-Life of Biopesticides
New Target Markets: Asia-Pacific & Africa
Need for Development of Broad-Spectrum Formulations in Agricultural Biologicals
Rapid Growth in Bio-Control Seed Treatment Solutions
Supply of Counterfeit and Less-Effective Products
Prevalence of Uncertainty on the Regulatory Framework of Agricultural Biologicals, Globally
High Preference for Agrochemicals Among Farmers
Bayer AG
Biolchim S.p.A.
Certis USA LLC
Corteva Agriscience
Evogene Ltd.
Haifa Group
Isagro S.p.A
Italpollina
Koppert Biological Systems
Lallemand
Marrone Bio Innovations
Rizobacter
Seipasa
Stockton Bio-AG
Syngenta AG
UPL
Valagro S.p.A.
Valent Biosciences
Vegalab SA
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kp2ow7
