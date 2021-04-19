16:39 | 30.12.2021

The Worldwide Agricultural Biologicals Industry is Expected to Reach $18.5 Billion by 2026 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

The “Top Trends in the Global Agricultural Biologicals Market by Agricultural Biologicals, Biocontrols, Biofungicides, Bioinsecticides, Bionematicides, Biostimulants, Biofertilizers, Inoculants, Pheromones, Biological Seed Treatment – Forecast to 2026” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering. The global agricultural biologicals market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.9% from an estimated value of USD 10.6 billion in 2021 to reach USD 18.5 billion by 2026. Agricultural biologicals market has been gaining wide importance among farmers to produce chemical-free food products with the adoption of natural methods. The increased public awareness of the benefits of integrated pest management has created an understanding of plant defense mechanisms among farmers. The increasing trend of organic farming, biotic & abiotic factors affecting plant growth, favorable government regulations, hazards of using chemicals on the living organisms and the environment are the major driving factors affecting the growth of the agricultural biologicals market. Poor knowledge of the application of biologicals, storage issues, and other technological constraints are expected to restrain the growth of the market.

Bionematicides market to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period

Bionematicides is the fastest-growing trend among the top trends in this market. Nematodes affect plant growth by infesting the root area, and the problem is witnessed throughout the growing season. Biological controls such as using Paecilomyces lilacinus and Pasteuria nishizawae are being utilized effectively to control nematodes in the US and Europe. It is a severe problem observed in many regions of the world affecting crop production and hence it will gain a significant share of demand among the companies to produce various products in the bionematicides portfolio.

Biocontrols market to be the largest subcategory market among agricultural biologicals during the forecast period

Biocontrols are estimated to account for the largest share in 2021. There has been an increasing demand for the adoption of biological solutions to chemical pesticides, as the latter is believed to be hazardous to human health and environment. They are quicker to register and cheaper as compared to chemicals. These biocontrol agents also prove to be cost-effective when added with a limited amount of chemical pesticides in integrated pest management (IPM) systems.

In the biostimulants market, Europe is estimated to be the largest market in 2021

Europe is an advanced country in terms of the adoption of cutting-edge technology. Greenhouse cultivation is widely practiced in large acres of land. Therefore, factors such as demand for high-value crops, shift towards organic products, awareness of harmful effects of chemical-based farming, and the need to preserve the soil nutrients exhibited significant growth in many European regions such as Germany, France, Spain, and the UK, are expected to propel the biostimulants market in Europe.

Market DynamicsDrivers

Initiatives by Government Agencies and Increasing Awareness About the Need for Sustainability in Modern Agriculture Regulatory Pressures and Harmful Effects Associated with Synthetic Plant Protection Products Growing Preference for Organic Products Limited Entry Barriers Resulting in the Entry of Players of Different Tiers Hazards of Using Chemical Fertilizers Strong Demand for High-Value Cash Crops Crop Losses due to Pest Attacks

Restraints

Technological and Environmental Constraints for the Use of Biologicals Poor Infrastructure & High Initial Investment Commercialization of Low-Quality Biological Products Short Shelf-Life of Biopesticides

Opportunities

Advancements in Microbial Research Across the Globe New Target Markets: Asia-Pacific & Africa Need for Development of Broad-Spectrum Formulations in Agricultural Biologicals Rapid Growth in Bio-Control Seed Treatment Solutions

Challenges

Lack of Awareness & Low Adoption Rate of Biologicals Supply of Counterfeit and Less-Effective Products Prevalence of Uncertainty on the Regulatory Framework of Agricultural Biologicals, Globally High Preference for Agrochemicals Among Farmers

Companies Mentioned

BASF SE Bayer AG Biolchim S.p.A. Certis USA LLC Corteva Agriscience Evogene Ltd. Haifa Group Isagro S.p.A Italpollina Koppert Biological Systems Lallemand Marrone Bio Innovations Rizobacter Seipasa Stockton Bio-AG Syngenta AG UPL Valagro S.p.A. Valent Biosciences Vegalab SA For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kp2ow7

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211230005209/en/