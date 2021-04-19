13:04 | 14.06.2021

The Worldwide Barium Carbonate Industry is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 7.20% Between 2021 and 2026 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

The “Barium Carbonate Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering. According to this report the global barium carbonate market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020 driven by the continuous use of barium carbonate in the production of specialty glass, bricks and tiles. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global barium carbonate market to grow at a CAGR of 7.20% during 2021-2026. The report further provides a comprehensive insight into the industry including its market breakup by region, market breakup by end-use, value chain analysis, import and export trends, key players and market outlook. The report also gives an insight into the manufacturing process of barium carbonate, covering key success and risk factors for manufacturers, detailed process flow, the reactions involved, raw materials and their requirements, etc. The report has segmented the global barium carbonate market on the basis of end-use. Barium carbonate has applications in a wide variety of industries. It is used in the glass manufacturing industry as it increases the refractive index and lustre of the glass. Specialty glass made by using barium carbonate provides radiation shielding in CRT televisions. It is also used in making bricks, clays, photographic paper coatings, hard ferrite magnets, permanent ceramic magnets for loudspeakers and in the removal of sulphate from salt brines before they are fed into electrolytic cells. The report finds that the glass industry accounts for almost half of the total consumption of barium carbonate. It is followed by brick and clay, barium ferrites and photographic paper coating industries. The report has segmented the global barium carbonate market on the basis of major regions. China currently dominates the barium carbonate market accounting for the majority of the total global production. On the basis of import data, Japan represents the largest global importer of barium carbonate followed by the Republic of Korea, Spain, Saudi Arabia and France. On the other hand, China represents the largest exporter of barium carbonate accounting for the majority of the total global exports. China was followed by the United States and India.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

1. What was the global barium carbonate market size in 2019? 2. What are the major global barium carbonate market drivers? 3. What are the major global barium carbonate market trends? 4. What is the impact of COVID-19 on the global barium carbonate market? 5. What will be the global barium carbonate market size by 2025? 6. What is the global barium carbonate market breakup by end use? 7. What are the major regional markets in the global barium carbonate industry? 8. Who are the leading players in the global barium carbonate industry?

