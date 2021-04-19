|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
13:04 | 14.06.2021
The Worldwide Barium Carbonate Industry is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 7.20% Between 2021 and 2026 – ResearchAndMarkets.com
The “Barium Carbonate Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
According to this report the global barium carbonate market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020 driven by the continuous use of barium carbonate in the production of specialty glass, bricks and tiles. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global barium carbonate market to grow at a CAGR of 7.20% during 2021-2026.
The report further provides a comprehensive insight into the industry including its market breakup by region, market breakup by end-use, value chain analysis, import and export trends, key players and market outlook. The report also gives an insight into the manufacturing process of barium carbonate, covering key success and risk factors for manufacturers, detailed process flow, the reactions involved, raw materials and their requirements, etc.
The report has segmented the global barium carbonate market on the basis of end-use. Barium carbonate has applications in a wide variety of industries. It is used in the glass manufacturing industry as it increases the refractive index and lustre of the glass. Specialty glass made by using barium carbonate provides radiation shielding in CRT televisions. It is also used in making bricks, clays, photographic paper coatings, hard ferrite magnets, permanent ceramic magnets for loudspeakers and in the removal of sulphate from salt brines before they are fed into electrolytic cells. The report finds that the glass industry accounts for almost half of the total consumption of barium carbonate. It is followed by brick and clay, barium ferrites and photographic paper coating industries.
The report has segmented the global barium carbonate market on the basis of major regions. China currently dominates the barium carbonate market accounting for the majority of the total global production. On the basis of import data, Japan represents the largest global importer of barium carbonate followed by the Republic of Korea, Spain, Saudi Arabia and France. On the other hand, China represents the largest exporter of barium carbonate accounting for the majority of the total global exports. China was followed by the United States and India.
2. What are the major global barium carbonate market drivers?
3. What are the major global barium carbonate market trends?
4. What is the impact of COVID-19 on the global barium carbonate market?
5. What will be the global barium carbonate market size by 2025?
6. What is the global barium carbonate market breakup by end use?
7. What are the major regional markets in the global barium carbonate industry?
8. Who are the leading players in the global barium carbonate industry?
4.2 Physical and Chemical Properties
4.3 Key Industry Trends
5.2 Market Performance
5.2.1 Volume Trends
5.2.2 Value Trends
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Price Trends
5.5 Market Breakup by Region
5.6 Market Breakup by End-Use
5.7 Market Forecast
5.8 SWOT Analysis
5.9 Value Chain Analysis
5.10 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
5.11 Trade Data
5.12 Key Market Drivers and Success Factors
8.2 Key Players
9.2 Chemical Reactions Involved
9.3 Manufacturing Process
9.4 Detailed Process Flow
9.5 Raw Material Requirements
9.6 Mass Balance and Feedstock Conversion Rates
10.1.1 Market Performance
10.1.1.1 Volume Trends
10.1.1.2 Value Trends
10.1.2 Price Trends
10.1.3 Market Breakup by Region
10.1.4 Market Breakup by End-Use
10.1.5 Key Suppliers
10.2 Pet Coke
10.2.1 Market Performance
10.2.1.1 Volume Trends
10.2.1.2 Value Trends
10.2.2 Price Trends
10.2.3 Market Breakup by Region
10.2.4 Market Breakup by End-Use
10.2.5 Key Suppliers
10.3 Sodium Carbonate
10.3.1 Market Performance
10.3.1.1 Volume Trends
10.3.1.2 Value Trends
10.3.2 Price Trends
10.3.3 Market Breakup by Region
10.3.4 Market Breakup by End-Use
10.3.5 Key Suppliers
|Partner
|Nutzung
|Quellen & Copyright
|ARIVA.DE AG
|Goldinvest.de
|AGB
|Werbung
|Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
|Deutsche Börse AG
|iwr.de
|Impressum
|© 1998-2021 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
|eResearch
|MIDAS Research
|Datenschutz
|Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
|finanznachrichten.de
|Performaxx
|Disclaimer