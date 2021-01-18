|
The Worldwide Circuit Breaker Industry is Projected to Reach $7.7 Billion by 2025 – ResearchAndMarkets.com
The “Circuit Breaker Market by Insulation Type (Vacuum, Air, Gas, & Oil), Voltage (Medium, High), Installation (Indoor, Outdoor), End User (Transmission & Distribution Utilities, Power Generation, Renewables, & Railways) and Region – Global Forecast to 2025” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
The global circuit breaker market size is projected to grow from an estimated USD 5.7 billion in 2020 to USD 7.7 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2020 to 2025.
The key drivers for the circuit breaker market include growing investments in power generation, specifically from renewable energy sources; rising demand for reliable and secure power supply worldwide; increasing capacity additions and enhancements for T&D networks; and accelerating investments in railways sectors.
Rising Demand for Reliable and Secure Power Supply Worldwide
Increasing Capacity Additions and Enhancements for T&D Networks
Accelerating Investments in Railway Sector
Competition from Circuit Breaker Market’s Unorganized Sector
Replacement of Aging Grid Infrastructure and Need for Reliable T&D Networks
Impact of COVID-19 on Circuit Breakers
Brush Group
CG Power and Industrial Solutions
Eaton
Efacec Power Solutions
Entec Electric & Electronic
Fuji Electric
Hyundai Electric
Kirloskar Electric
Larsen & Toubro
LS Electric
Mitsubishi Electric
Orecco
Ormazabal
Powell Industries
Safvolt Switchgears
Schaltbau
Schneider Electric
Siemens
Sriwin Electric
Secheron
Tavrida Electric
TE Connectivity
Toshiba
Yueqing Aiso Electric
Yueqing Liyond Electric
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/980axs
