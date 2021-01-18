ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
The Worldwide Circuit Breaker Industry is Projected to Reach $7.7 Billion by 2025 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

The “Circuit Breaker Market by Insulation Type (Vacuum, Air, Gas, & Oil), Voltage (Medium, High), Installation (Indoor, Outdoor), End User (Transmission & Distribution Utilities, Power Generation, Renewables, & Railways) and Region – Global Forecast to 2025” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The global circuit breaker market size is projected to grow from an estimated USD 5.7 billion in 2020 to USD 7.7 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2020 to 2025.

The key drivers for the circuit breaker market include growing investments in power generation, specifically from renewable energy sources; rising demand for reliable and secure power supply worldwide; increasing capacity additions and enhancements for T&D networks; and accelerating investments in railways sectors.
The gas circuit breaker segment is expected to hold the largest share of the circuit breaker market, by insulation type, during the forecast period.
The gas circuit breakers segment is estimated to lead the circuit breaker market during the forecast period. The market for a gas circuit breaker is driven by high dielectric property and less space requirement. The Asia Pacific is estimated to hold the largest share of the gas circuit breakers market, followed by Europe because of increasing investments in renewable energy resulting in the demand for the upgrades of the existing substations or the installation of new ones are expected to drive the market for SF6-based gas-insulated switchgear.
Asia Pacific: The fastest-growing market for circuit breaker.
The Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing market for circuit breakers, followed by Europe, and North America. The growth of this region is driven by increasing T&D network expansion and industrialization projects in countries such as China, Japan, and South Korea. For instance, The State Grid Corporation of China (SGCC) plans to invest USD 250 billion in electric power infrastructure upgrade, out of which USD 45 billion are planned to be invested in smart grids between 2018 and 2020. Korea Electric Power Corp. (KEPCO) of South Korea also plans to invest USD 7.18 billion for nationwide smart grid infrastructure, which is to be completed by 2030. All these investments are likely to create demand for circuit breakers in the region.
Market DynamicsDrivers
Growing Investments in Power Generation, Specifically from Renewable Energy Sources

Rising Demand for Reliable and Secure Power Supply Worldwide

Increasing Capacity Additions and Enhancements for T&D Networks

Accelerating Investments in Railway Sector
Restraints
Stringent Environmental and Safety Regulations for Sf6 Circuit Breakers

Competition from Circuit Breaker Market’s Unorganized Sector
Opportunities
Growth in Investments in Smart Grid Technologies to Protect and Control Power Equipment

Replacement of Aging Grid Infrastructure and Need for Reliable T&D Networks
Challenges
Risk of Cybersecurity Attacks and Installation of Modernized Circuit Breakers

Impact of COVID-19 on Circuit Breakers
Companies Mentioned
ABB

Brush Group

CG Power and Industrial Solutions

Eaton

Efacec Power Solutions

Entec Electric & Electronic

Fuji Electric

Hyundai Electric

Kirloskar Electric

Larsen & Toubro

LS Electric

Mitsubishi Electric

Orecco

Ormazabal

Powell Industries

Safvolt Switchgears

Schaltbau

Schneider Electric

Siemens

Sriwin Electric

Secheron

Tavrida Electric

TE Connectivity

Toshiba

Yueqing Aiso Electric

Yueqing Liyond Electric

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/980axs
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210118005260/en/

