|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
17:26 | 06.04.2021
The Worldwide Laboratory Gas Generators Industry is Projected to Reach $686 Million by 2026 at a CAGR of 14.2% from 2021 – ResearchAndMarkets.com
The “Global Laboratory Gas Generators Market by Type (Nitrogen, Hydrogen, Zero Air, Purge Gas, ToC), Application (Gas Chromatography, LC-MS), End-user (Life Science Industry, Chemical & Petrochemical Industry, Food & Beverage Industry), and Region – Forecast to 2026” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
The global laboratory gas generators market is projected to reach USD 686 million by 2026 from USD 353 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 14.2% during the forecast period.
The growth of the laboratory gas generators market is primarily driven by the growing importance of analytical techniques in drug and food approval processes, rising food safety concerns, increasing adoption of laboratory gas generators owing to their various advantages over conventional gas cylinders, growing demand for hydrogen gas as an alternative to helium, and the increasing R&D spending in target industries.
On the other hand, reluctance shown by lab users in terms of replacing conventional gas supply methods with modern laboratory gas generators and the availability of refurbished products are the major factors expected to hamper the growth of this market.
Growing Importance of Analytical Techniques in Drug Approval Processes
Rising Food Safety Concerns
Increasing Adoption of Laboratory Gas Generators Owing to Their Various Advantages Over Conventional Gas Cylinders
Growing Demand for Hydrogen Gas as an Alternative to Helium
Opportunities in the Life Sciences Industry
Cannabis Testing
Proteomics
Availability of Refurbished Products
Angstrom Advanced Inc.
Apex Gasgen
Asynt Ltd.
CLAIND Srl
Durr Group
ErreDue S.p.A.
F-DGSi
INMATEC Gasetechnologie GmbH & Co. KG
Isolcell S.p.A
Laboratory Gas Africa
LabTech S.R.L.
Leman Instruments
Linde plc
LNI Swissgas Srl
Nel ASA
Nitrogenium Innovations & Filteration India Pvt. Ltd.
On Site Gas Systems, Inc.
Oxymat A/S
Parker Hannifin Corporation
PCI Analytics Private Limited
PeakGas
PerkinElmer, Inc.
VICI DBS
WIRAC Automation Ltd.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lh43z3
|Partner
|Nutzung
|Quellen & Copyright
|ARIVA.DE AG
|Goldinvest.de
|AGB
|Werbung
|Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
|Deutsche Börse AG
|iwr.de
|Impressum
|© 1998-2021 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
|eResearch
|MIDAS Research
|Datenschutz
|Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
|finanznachrichten.de
|Performaxx
|Disclaimer