15:43 | 20.11.2020
The Worldwide Oil Condition Monitoring Industry is Expected to Reach $1.5+ Billion by 2027 – ResearchAndMarkets.com
The “Oil Condition Monitoring – Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
The Global Oil Condition Monitoring market accounted for $637.99 million in 2018 and is expected to reach $1567.02 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 10.5% during the forecast period.
Growing need for optimization of time, and growing demand for power generation are the major factors propelling the market growth. However, factors such as additional expenses incurred in retrofitting existing systems, and limited availability of skilled personnel are hampering the market growth.
In order to avoid the failures of the engine and the power train and to avoid the machinery that is costly, the testing of oil condition monitoring is done. With the help of the oil condition monitoring the maintenance of the engines, machines, and other systems is done in an effective way and it helps in reducing the downtime expense. Different types of tests are conducted for the oil condition monitoring. Some of the tests for the oil condition monitoring are oil condition monitoring tests, marine lubricants quality scanning, wear metals testing, OCM testing, ferrography testing, and others.
Based on the sampling type, the on-site segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period owing to the factors such as reduced servicing and maintenance costs, increased equipment productivity, minimize oil waste and disposal, and reduce downtime. The user can ensure the proper functioning of engines used in industries such as power generation, transportation, and marine.
By geography, North America is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the presence of several major players in the industries such as automotive, oil & gas, power generation, and mining. The advancements in predictive maintenance technologies are encouraging end-users to adopt oil condition monitoring solutions across industries existing in this region.
Bureau Veritas
Castrol Limited
Chevron Corporation
Delta Services Industriels (DSi)
GE
Intertek Group Plc
Micromem Applied Sensor Technologies Inc.
Parker Hannifin Manufacturing Ltd
Poseidon Systems, LLC
Shell
SPECTRO Analytical Instruments GmbH
Test Oil (Insight Services Inc.)
TRIBOMAR GmbH
Unimarine
