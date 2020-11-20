ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
15:43 | 20.11.2020
The Worldwide Oil Condition Monitoring Industry is Expected to Reach $1.5+ Billion by 2027 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

The “Oil Condition Monitoring – Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The Global Oil Condition Monitoring market accounted for $637.99 million in 2018 and is expected to reach $1567.02 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 10.5% during the forecast period.

Growing need for optimization of time, and growing demand for power generation are the major factors propelling the market growth. However, factors such as additional expenses incurred in retrofitting existing systems, and limited availability of skilled personnel are hampering the market growth.

In order to avoid the failures of the engine and the power train and to avoid the machinery that is costly, the testing of oil condition monitoring is done. With the help of the oil condition monitoring the maintenance of the engines, machines, and other systems is done in an effective way and it helps in reducing the downtime expense. Different types of tests are conducted for the oil condition monitoring. Some of the tests for the oil condition monitoring are oil condition monitoring tests, marine lubricants quality scanning, wear metals testing, OCM testing, ferrography testing, and others.

Based on the sampling type, the on-site segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period owing to the factors such as reduced servicing and maintenance costs, increased equipment productivity, minimize oil waste and disposal, and reduce downtime. The user can ensure the proper functioning of engines used in industries such as power generation, transportation, and marine.

By geography, North America is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the presence of several major players in the industries such as automotive, oil & gas, power generation, and mining. The advancements in predictive maintenance technologies are encouraging end-users to adopt oil condition monitoring solutions across industries existing in this region.
Companies Mentioned
Avenisense S.A.

Bureau Veritas

Castrol Limited

Chevron Corporation

Delta Services Industriels (DSi)

GE

Intertek Group Plc

Micromem Applied Sensor Technologies Inc.

Parker Hannifin Manufacturing Ltd

Poseidon Systems, LLC

Shell

SPECTRO Analytical Instruments GmbH

Test Oil (Insight Services Inc.)

TRIBOMAR GmbH

Unimarine
What our report offers:
Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers Market data for the years 2017, 2018, 2019, 2023 and 2027

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Key Topics Covered: 1 Executive Summary 2 Preface 3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Product Analysis

3.7 End User Analysis

3.8 Emerging Markets

3.9 Impact of Covid-19
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Oil Condition Monitoring Market, By Product
5.1 Introduction

5.2 Compressors

5.3 Engines

5.4 Gear Systems

5.5 Hydraulic Systems

5.6 Turbines
6 Global Oil Condition Monitoring Market, By Sampling
6.1 Introduction

6.2 Off-Site

6.3 On-Site

6.4 Fixed Continuous Monitoring

Portable Kit (On-Board)
7 Global Oil Condition Monitoring Market, By Measurement
7.1 Introduction

7.2 Density

7.3 Dielectric

7.4 Fuel Dilution

7.5 Pressure

7.6 Soot

7.7 Tan

7.8 Temperature

7.9 Total Base Number (TBN)

7.10 Viscosity

7.11 Water Dilution

7.12 Wear Particles
8 Global Oil Condition Monitoring Market, By End User
8.1 Introduction

8.2 Energy & Power

8.3 Industrial

8.4 Mining

8.5 Oil & Gas

8.6 Transportation

8.6.1 Aerospace

8.6.2 Automobile

8.6.3 Heavy Vehicle

8.6.4 Locomotive Engine

8.6.5 Marine
9 Global Oil Condition Monitoring Market, By Geography
9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.3 Europe

9.4 Asia Pacific

9.5 South America

9.6 Middle East & Africa
10 Key Developments
10.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

10.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

10.3 New Product Launch

10.4 Expansions

10.5 Other Key Strategies
11 Company Profiling
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7t2r94
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201120005513/en/

