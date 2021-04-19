16:49 | 30.12.2021

The Worldwide Soil Amendments Industry is Expected to Reach $4.9 Billion by 2027 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

The “Soil Amendments – Global Market Trajectory & Analytics” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Soil Amendments estimated at US$2.6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.3% over the period 2020-2027. Inorganic, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 10.3% CAGR and reach US$3.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Organic segment is readjusted to a revised 7.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $710.3 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.5% CAGR

The Soil Amendments market in the U.S. is estimated at US$710.3 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 12.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.2% and 8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.3% CAGR.

Adama Agrinos BASF SE Bayer Biosoil Farms Delbon Evonik Industries AG FMC Corporation Haifa Group Lallemand Inc. Novozymes A/S Nufarm Profile Products LLC SA Lime & Gypsum Soil Technologies Corporation Symborg T.Stanes & Company The Fertrell Company Timac Agro UPL

