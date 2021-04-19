ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
16:49 | 30.12.2021
The Worldwide Soil Amendments Industry is Expected to Reach $4.9 Billion by 2027 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

The “Soil Amendments – Global Market Trajectory & Analytics” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Soil Amendments estimated at US$2.6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.3% over the period 2020-2027.

Inorganic, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 10.3% CAGR and reach US$3.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Organic segment is readjusted to a revised 7.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $710.3 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.5% CAGR
The Soil Amendments market in the U.S. is estimated at US$710.3 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 12.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.2% and 8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.3% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 37 Featured):
Adama

Agrinos

BASF SE

Bayer

Biosoil Farms

Delbon

Evonik Industries AG

FMC Corporation

Haifa Group

Lallemand Inc.

Novozymes A/S

Nufarm

Profile Products LLC

SA Lime & Gypsum

Soil Technologies Corporation

Symborg

T.Stanes & Company

The Fertrell Company

Timac Agro

UPL
Key Topics Covered: I. METHODOLOGY II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY 1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS 3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS 4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES

CANADA

JAPAN

CHINA

EUROPE

FRANCE

GERMANY

ITALY

UNITED KINGDOM

SPAIN

RUSSIA

REST OF EUROPE

ASIA-PACIFIC

AUSTRALIA

INDIA

SOUTH KOREA

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

LATIN AMERICA

ARGENTINA

BRAZIL

MEXICO

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

MIDDLE EAST

IRAN

ISRAEL

SAUDI ARABIA

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

AFRICA
IV. COMPETITION
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/z165xy
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211230005217/en/

