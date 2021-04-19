|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
16:49 | 30.12.2021
The Worldwide Soil Amendments Industry is Expected to Reach $4.9 Billion by 2027 – ResearchAndMarkets.com
The “Soil Amendments – Global Market Trajectory & Analytics” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Soil Amendments estimated at US$2.6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.3% over the period 2020-2027.
Inorganic, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 10.3% CAGR and reach US$3.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Organic segment is readjusted to a revised 7.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
Agrinos
BASF SE
Bayer
Biosoil Farms
Delbon
Evonik Industries AG
FMC Corporation
Haifa Group
Lallemand Inc.
Novozymes A/S
Nufarm
Profile Products LLC
SA Lime & Gypsum
Soil Technologies Corporation
Symborg
T.Stanes & Company
The Fertrell Company
Timac Agro
UPL
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
CANADA
JAPAN
CHINA
EUROPE
FRANCE
GERMANY
ITALY
UNITED KINGDOM
SPAIN
RUSSIA
REST OF EUROPE
ASIA-PACIFIC
AUSTRALIA
INDIA
SOUTH KOREA
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
LATIN AMERICA
ARGENTINA
BRAZIL
MEXICO
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
MIDDLE EAST
IRAN
ISRAEL
SAUDI ARABIA
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
AFRICA
