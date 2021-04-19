|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
15:08 | 07.01.2022
The Worldwide Supply Chain Management Industry is Expected to Reach $42+ Billion by 2027 – ResearchAndMarkets.com
The “Global Supply Chain Management Market By Component, By Deployment Type, By Organization Size, By Vertical, By Regional Outlook, Industry Analysis Report and Forecast, 2021 – 2027” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
The Global Supply Chain Management Market size is expected to reach $42.46 billion by 2027, rising at a market growth of 10.4% CAGR during the forecast period.
Supply chain management software helps in organizing and managing various activities of the whole supply chain. This software is utilized across various supply chain transactions and assists in managing supplier relationships and business procedures. Further, it offers precise information and an end-to-end insight into supply chain procedures.
By implementing effective supply chain management systems, companies can bring down the cost, wastage, and time of the entire production cycle. The recent trend of a just-in-time supply chain is fueling the demand for supply chain management systems as it automatically notifies the manufacturers to replenish orders. Companies also evaluate the data from supply chain partners to look after the areas for enhancements, which is among the ways to boost the supply chain processes.
Factors such as the high growth of the e-commerce sector, increasing popularity of cloud solutions among SMEs, and improving business continuity by reducing the potential failures are estimated to propel the growth of the supply chain management market over the forecast period.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, several regulatory authorities and governments have made it compulsory to follow the rules to maintain social distance and adopt new practices of teleworking. Hence, companies are following the new Business Continuity Plan (BCP) to proceed with their business properly and timely. Due to digitalization, companies are excessively adopting supply chain management solutions and services to protect their data from breaches.
Supplier Management Software
Procurement Software
Order Management Software
Transportation Management Software
Warehouse Management Software
Demand Planning Software
Capital Purchasing Software
Others
Hardware
Barcode & Barcode Scanners
RFID Tags & Readers
Others
Services
Cloud
Small & Medium Enterprises
Automotive
Healthcare
Manufacturing
Transportation & Logistics
Others
US
Canada
Mexico
Rest of North America
Europe
Germany
UK
France
Russia
Spain
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
India
South Korea
Singapore
Malaysia
Rest of Asia Pacific
LAMEA
Brazil
Argentina
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Nigeria
Rest of LAMEA
Oracle Corporation
Infor, Inc. (Koch Industries)
IBM Corporation
Descartes Systems Group, Inc.
Manhattan Associates, Inc.
American Software, Inc. (Logility, Inc.)
Kinaxis, Inc.
Blue Yonder Group, Inc. (Panasonic Corporation)
Korber AG
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tp26op
|Partner
|Nutzung
|Quellen & Copyright
|ARIVA.DE AG
|Goldinvest.de
|AGB
|Werbung
|Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
|Deutsche Börse AG
|iwr.de
|Impressum
|© 1998-2022 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
|eResearch
|MIDAS Research
|Datenschutz
|Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
|finanznachrichten.de
|Performaxx
|Disclaimer