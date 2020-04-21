0:00 | 22.04.2020



Theta Gold Mines Limited (ASX:TGM) Investor Presentation – April 2020



Theta Gold Mines Limited (ASX:TGM) (OTCMKTS:TGMGF) provide investors with the latest Investor Presentation – April 2020.

Key Company Asset highlights:

Group JORC Resources of 6Moz Au (44.8Mt @ 4.18g/t Au):

– 1.3 Moz open cut resources (13.08Mt @ 3.12g/t Au).

– 4.5 Moz underground resources (26.3Mt @ 5.4g/t Au).

– Initial Ore Reserves declared for the Theta Project Starter-pits (within MR83 only) in May 2019: 205Koz (2.3Mt @ 2.76g/t Au)

– Nine (9) Mining Rights (some are undergoing the granting process from Prospecting Rights conversion underway since 2019).

– The Gold Field has produced >6.7Moz of gold historically since late 1870s, No.1 gold discovery in South Africa before the Witwatersrand

About Theta Gold Mines Limited:

Theta Gold Mines Limited (ASX:TGM) (OTCMKTS:TGMGF) is a gold development company that holds a range of prospective gold assets in a world-renowned South African gold mining region. These assets include several surface and near-surface high-grade gold projects which provide cost advantages relative to other gold producers in the region.

Theta Gold Mines core project is located next to the historical gold mining town of Pilgrim’s Rest, in Mpumalanga Province, some 370km northeast of Johannesburg by road or 95km north of Nelspruit (Capital City of Mpumalanga Province). Following small scale production from 2011 – 2015, the Company is currently focussing on the construction of a new gold processing plant within its approved footprint at the TGME plant, and for the processing of the Theta Open Pit oxide gold ore. Nearby surface and underground mines and prospects are expected to be further evaluated in the future.

The Company aims to build a solid production platform to over 100Kozpa based primarily around shallow, open-cut or adit-entry hard rock mining sources. Theta Gold Mines has access to over 43 historical mines and prospect areas that can be accessed and explored, with over 6.7Moz of historical production recorded.

