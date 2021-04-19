|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
16:00 | 06.01.2022
Thiel Foundation Announces Next Thiel Fellow Class
The Thiel Foundation today named 23 individuals as the next class of Thiel Fellows. The Fellowship program, which launched in 2011, encourages talented young people to pursue big ideas and start companies instead of attending college.
“This class of fellows breaks ground in new technologies across multiple industries,” said Jimmy Kaltreider, Executive Director of the Thiel Foundation. “They join 228 fellows from previous classes who have pioneered crypto currency, extended longevity research, advanced self-driving cars, created new consumer products, and built solutions to environmental challenges.”
During the two-year program, fellows receive $100,000 and mentorship from the Thiel Foundation’s network of technology founders, investors, and scientists. The only requirement is that fellows pause their college enrollment and focus exclusively on building their technology or company.
“This class was selected from the greatest number of applications we have ever received,” said Allyson Dias, director of the Thiel Fellowship. “Despite COVID restrictions and Zoom classrooms, applicants pushed ahead and developed an astonishing number of truly impressive projects.”
To date, companies created by Thiel Fellows are together valued at more than $46.8 billion, excluding Ethereum which is valued at $450 billion.
Alfonso de los Rios: 23, Monterrey, México
Ana Cornell: 21, Chicago, IL
Ariana Sokolov: 20, Los Angeles, CA
Ariana is creating better and more affordable tools and testing for neurodiverse individuals (those with ADHD, dyslexia, mild autism, etc).
Ben Botvinick: 19, Palo Alto, CA
Ben Nashman: 21, Toronto, ON
Dayton Mills: 23, Seattle, WA
Edward Beccle: 22, London, UK
Geffen Avraham: 20, Hod Hasharon, Israel / San Francisco, CA
Launching his first satellite at 18, Geffen created Skyline Celestial to build the personal computer of satellites and open the cosmos for all individuals.
Ian Lee: 20, Santiago, Chile
James Dacombe: 21, London, UK
John Ciocca: 21, Bonita Springs, FL
Kiara Nirghin: 21, San Francisco, CA
Lada Nuzhna: 22, Kyiv, Ukraine
Lada researches and develops biological tools to better visualize and manage biology at the molecular level.
Michael Lee: 23, Austin, TX
Nastassia Ponomarenko: 22, San Francisco, CA
Oliver Edholm: 19, Stockholm, Sweden
Raina Jain: 19, Riverside, CT
Rachel Xu: 21, San Francisco, CA
Rachel is building blockchain technology for artists and creatives to autonomously own their IP and profits.
Ryan Park: 21, Seoul, Republic of Korea
Tamara Chayo Romo: 22, Mexico City, México
Tejas Manohar: 22, San Francisco, CA
Tyler Bernstein: 23, Washington, D.C.
To apply for the Thiel Fellowship for 2022, please click here.
Thiel Fellows are currently hiring! To see our job board, please click here.
The Thiel Fellowship is also hiring, if interested in joining our team, send us a note about yourself at hello@thielfellowship.org. College degree not required.
|Partner
|Nutzung
|Quellen & Copyright
|ARIVA.DE AG
|Goldinvest.de
|AGB
|Werbung
|Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
|Deutsche Börse AG
|iwr.de
|Impressum
|© 1998-2022 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
|eResearch
|MIDAS Research
|Datenschutz
|Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
|finanznachrichten.de
|Performaxx
|Disclaimer