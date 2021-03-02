|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
16:35 | 02.03.2021
Thirty-One Gifts and Girls on the Run Announce National Partnership
Thirty-One Gifts, the leading direct seller of handbags, accessories, and home organization products, today announced it is relaunching its partnership with Girls on the Run as part of its Thirty-One Gives program.
From now through December 31, 2022, Thirty-One customers will have the opportunity to round up their orders to benefit Girls on the Run. And, in celebration of International Women’s Day, Thirty-One is inviting its consultants, customers, and community to show their support by participating in their virtual Girls on the Run 5k team, which kicks off March 8, 2021.
“Girls on the Run is honored to continue and grow our long-standing partnership with Thirty-One Gifts and is immensely grateful for the support from Thirty-One Gives,” said Liz Wian, vice president, partnership and development at Girls on the Run International. “The alignment between our two missions is undeniable. Girls on the Run lessons build resilience, confidence, empathy, and self-awareness in girls through physical activity, which are all skills and abilities that can be seen in action through Thirty-One Gives.”
To learn more about the partnership and how to get involved, visit ThirtyOneGives.com.
Girls on the Run is included as a top research-based program in a Social-Emotional Learning Guide developed by researchers at Harvard University. The organization has been recognized by the National Afterschool Association (NAA) as one of the most influential after-school programs and by Health.gov as a National Youth Sports Strategy champion. For more information, visit: GirlsontheRun.org.
|Partner
|Nutzung
|Quellen & Copyright
|ARIVA.DE AG
|Goldinvest.de
|AGB
|Werbung
|Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
|Deutsche Börse AG
|iwr.de
|Impressum
|© 1998-2021 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
|eResearch
|MIDAS Research
|Datenschutz
|Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
|finanznachrichten.de
|Performaxx
|Disclaimer