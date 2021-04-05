15:03 | 05.04.2021

This Saves Lives Launches at Sam’s Club to Help Children in Need Locally and Abroad

This Saves Lives, a delicious snack brand on a mission to end severe acute malnutrition in children, is now available at Sam’s Club online and in store for a limited time. Together, Sam’s Club and This Saves Lives created a special 20 count box, featuring two top-selling flavors, Madagascar Vanilla Almond & Honey and Dark Chocolate & Cherry snack bars for only $17.48, and for the first time ever, both brands will be making a huge impact by giving in two special ways. As part of the Sam’s Club “Fight Hunger. Spark Change” campaign, every box of This Saves Lives purchased from April 5 – May 3, will help send life-saving food to children suffering from severe acute malnutrition through This Saves Lives’ global program*, while also helping to secure five meals** to Feeding America® to support local food banks in the communities where purchases are made.

The impact of COVID-19 on children worldwide is incredibly substantial – every 11 seconds, a child dies due to severe acute malnutrition, and this number has more than doubled because of the pandemic. In America, 13 million children may face hunger as a result of the pandemic. The partnership between This Saves Lives, Sam’s Club and Feeding America will increase awareness around the significant needs of children throughout the world, including those here at home, and inspire consumers to get involved in making a difference in the lives of people who need it most. Each purchase will make a direct impact on helping children and their families in the U.S. and around the globe. “This is a really special partnership between Sam’s Club, Feeding America, and give back brands like This Saves Lives,” said Kristen Bell, This Saves Lives co-founder and actor. “For each purchase, five meals will be given to food banks right in your community. These are baby steps we can take that add up to a big impact. Kind acts, multiplied a million times over.” The “Fight Hunger. Spark Change” initiative has been running for the past seven years in support of the Feeding America network of local food banks. Together, suppliers, customers, members and the public have helped secure over one billion meals** for people who are facing hunger in America. This Saves Lives has focused on children with severe acute malnutrition globally. Now, through this unique partnership, the brands are working together to make an even bigger impact. “Sam’s Club is excited to work with This Saves Lives to not only support children locally, but to provide children abroad with life-saving food,” said Clint Gill, Senior Vice President and General Merchandise Manager, Sam’s Club. “We’re passionate about providing food to families across the country who need it most, especially as the COVID-19 pandemic has created a need for food assistance unlike any other, so it felt natural to join forces with This Saves Lives to make a larger impact across the globe.” To shop the limited-edition This Saves Lives 20-pack, visit www.samsclub.com/thissaveslives. To learn more about This Saves Lives, visit www.ThisSavesLives.com, and to learn more about the Sam’s Club Fight Hunger. Spark Change campaign, visit www.SamsClub.com/FightHunger.

About This Saves Lives

This Saves Lives is a delicious snack brand on a mission to end severe acute malnutrition in children. Every single purchase sends life-saving food to a child in need. Co-founders Kristen Bell, Ryan Devlin, Todd Grinnell, and Ravi Patel launched This Saves Lives with a simple motto, “Buy A Bar. Feed A Child. We Eat Together.” Now with more than just bars, its snacks contain premium ingredients and are non-GMO, gluten-free, and kosher. Through a unique impact model, This Saves Lives has been able to increase its impact on severe acute malnutrition while revolutionizing the way private companies drive change in the world. The company has sold enough to donate more than 27 million life-saving packets of food for children in need, and this is just the beginning. Products are available in retail stores nationwide, including Starbucks, Target, Whole Foods, and on amazon.com. Learn more at @thisbar and www.thissaveslives.com.

About Sam’s Club

Sam’s Club®, a division of Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT), is a leading membership warehouse club offering superior products, savings and services to millions of members in nearly 600 clubs in the U.S., including Puerto Rico. Now in its 38th year, Sam’s Club continues to redefine warehouse shopping with its highly curated assortment of high-quality fresh food and Member’s Mark items, in addition to market leading technologies and services like Scan & Go, Club Pickup and home delivery service in select markets. To learn more about Sam’s Club, visit the Sam’s Club Newsroom, shop at SamsClub.com, and interact with Sam’s Club on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

About Feeding America

Feeding America® is the largest hunger-relief organization in the United States. Through a network of 200 food banks and 60,000 food pantries and meal programs, we provide meals to more than 40 million people each year. Feeding America also supports programs that prevent food waste and improve food security among the people we serve; educates the public about the problem of hunger; and advocates for legislation that protects people from going hungry. Visit www.feedingamerica.org, find us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

* This Saves Lives partners with its giving partners to send nutritional aid to children suffering from severe acute malnutrition around the world. This Saves Lives has helped children in South Sudan, Haiti, Ethiopia, the DRC, Somalia, India, Guatemala, Mexico, and the Philippines. Its current primary giving partner is Action Against Hunger, and their efforts are currently focused mainly in Somalia, South Sudan, and Kenya.** For each purchase of participating This Saves Lives products at Sam’s Club from April 5- May 3, 2021, This Saves Lives will donate the monetary equivalent of at least 5 meals ($0.50) to Feeding America®. $1 helps provide at least 10 meals secured by Feeding America on behalf of local member food banks. Visit SamsClub.com/FightHunger for details.View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210405005228/en/