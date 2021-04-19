|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
1:29 | 16.12.2021
Tidewater Announces Termination of Tax Benefits Preservation Plan
Tidewater Inc. (NYSE: TDW) (the “Company”) today announced that its Board of Directors has amended its previously adopted Tax Benefits Preservation Plan (the “Plan”) to accelerate the termination of the Plan to December 15, 2021. The Plan, previously scheduled to expire on April 13, 2023, was designed to protect the Company’s existing net operating loss carryforwards and foreign tax credits, by deterring an acquisition of the Company’s stock in-excess of a threshold amount that could trigger an “ownership change” within the meaning of the Internal Revenue Code.
Quintin Kneen, Tidewater’s President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “The Plan was established in March of 2020 to protect significant tax attributes that were at risk of being limited under Section 382 of the Internal Revenue Code due to the considerable rolling three-year change in ownership percentage of the Company, which was driven in part by the issuance of shares in the November 2018 acquisition of GulfMark Offshore, Inc. Subsequent to the recent third anniversary of that transaction as well as other factors, the rolling three-year change in ownership was reduced significantly. The Board determined that the Company’s tax attributes no longer need the protection of the Plan, and it is in the best interest of the Company’s shareholders to promptly terminate the Plan.”
|Partner
|Nutzung
|Quellen & Copyright
|ARIVA.DE AG
|Goldinvest.de
|AGB
|Werbung
|Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
|Deutsche Börse AG
|iwr.de
|Impressum
|© 1998-2021 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
|eResearch
|MIDAS Research
|Datenschutz
|Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
|finanznachrichten.de
|Performaxx
|Disclaimer